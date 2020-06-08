The annual resale auction of properties with delinquent county property tax balances has been re-scheduled for Aug. 27 at 9:00 a.m.
Properties are added to the delinquent sale list when owners fail to pay ad valorem property taxes for four years.
County Treasurer Carla Manning appeared before the Board of County Commissioners on Monday and obtained authorization for the new sale date.
“We are trying to work with delinquent taxpayers and have reduced our list of delinquent properties from 61 to 51,” Manning said. “Our staff is calling taxpayers daily to reduce the delinquent list.”
The auction will be held in the County Commissioner’s meeting room on the second floor of the county administration building or the Courthouse lawn, depending upon the status of the COVID-19 virus in August.
By statute the annual resale auction is scheduled for the second Monday of June. However, that auction date was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.