County work saves taxpayer dollars

The Yale Fire Department’s new station will cost $62,299 less than the original contract price of $720,000.
Alexander Construction Company President Kenneth Alexander credited District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett for using county crews to do enough demolition and site excavation work to justify a reduction in the price.
Cavett said his crew removed the old parking lot and dug up concrete footings from an old building. The concrete will be reused in washed out areas on county roads in District 1 to stop erosion.
Cavett’s crew also removed trees on the site that would have interfered with the construction project. The use of an existing water line further reduces the price tag by eliminating the need to install a 6-inch line to serve the fire station.
Alexander appeared at the commissioners meeting Monday to support a deduction order that reduces the contract price to $657,701 for construction the 8,609 square foot building that will house Yale’s new fire truck and ideally, reduce the fire department’s insurance rates.
He praised Yale’s fire department, saying it’s a very organized volunteer organization.
Proceeds received from a one-sixteenth cent county sales tax that is dedicated to rural fire services will pay for most of the project. Yale Fire Chief Josh Robinson said the down payment on the building will come from funds accumulated from Yale’s share of a portion of the county’s three-eighths cent sales tax that is reverved for fire departments.
“We are grateful to Commissioner Cavett for providing demolition work and reducing the price of our building,” Robinson said.
Alexander started his company in 1989 and has a lot of experience building metal structures. He anticipates starting on the building within two weeks and plans to finish the project within 200 days.
The commissioners opened bids from two banks for financing the Yale Fire Station. The bids were tabled pending an evaluation from the Yale Fire Department.
In regular business, the commissioners approved payment of $30,831 in purchase orders, substantially less than normal because they held their last meeting for January on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.