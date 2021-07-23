Westhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a long-term care facility in Stillwater, has been closed to visitors since Thursday due to concerns about COVID-19.
Staff on duty at Westhaven Friday afternoon were not authorized to comment but a sign was posted on the main entrance that said visitors are not allowed.
An administrator was not available to speak with the News Press before press time.
This isn’t the first time Westhaven, like other long-term care facilities, has limited access to its building to protect resident health.
In September 2020 the families of several Westhaven residents praised its efforts to protect their loved ones, but said they were frustrated by not being able to have physical contact with them during a lockdown that began in March 2020 and would ultimately stretch to nearly a year.
The latest lockdown came as a surprise to families.
Stillwater resident Chris Ness told the News Press his father, who had gone to Westhaven Thursday to visit his wife, was suddenly told he needed to leave before they could eat lunch together.
The family later received a text from Westhaven’s administrator, Rebecca Criner.
“We are currently in outbreak testing and all visitation has been ceased at the current time,” she wrote. “I will advise when visitation can resume. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”
Ness said he was told an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Greg Swaim of Stillwater said his family didn’t receive notification. They found out when his sister took their father to Westhaven for a visit and saw a notice on the door.
The family has been told more information might be available Sunday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed bills last spring that ensure family members or designated caregivers are allowed access to patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Under HB 2566 visitation and access to long-term care facility residents is subject to reasonable restrictions by the Oklahoma State Department of Health or the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services but can’t be completely eliminated. Temporary suspensions are allowed for up to 72 hours under an OSDH emergency preparedness plan.
HB 2566 carried an emergency clause and became law immediately upon being signed by Stitt on April 27.
Under HB 2687 adult patients have the right to designate a spouse, family member or caregiver to be physically present while they are hospitalized and hospitals are required to allow a parent, guardian or another designated person to be present with minors when they are receiving hospital care.
Hospitals can limit or restrict visitation under certain circumstances and can require visitors to wear personal protective equipment or follow other safety protocols. HB2687 becomes effective Nov. 1.
