On Saturday students will be dressing up as their favorite cosplay characters for one of north central Oklahoma’s only fandom events.
Cowboy Con will be held from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, in the Student Union Ballroom at OSU in Stillwater.
All fandom, comic, and movie buffs are invited and guests can enter their name into a free drawing for a chance to win the grand prize. The event is free and open to the public.
All attendees are encouraged to wear their best character costumes.
Cowboy Con will include the Super Smash Bros. Tournament, a Cosplay Contest, a FlipBook Photobooth, Trivia and a variety of vendors coming from all over the state.
Free parking is available on campus in any of the staff or commuter parking lots, except for the metered spots and 24-hour surveillance spots.
Check in will be at Room 265. All guests must check in before entering the doors.
If you have a cosplay costume weapon, you will need to have your costume weapon checked by a Cowboy Con staff member when you arrive. For more information, go to the costume weapons policy, visit union.okstate.edu/suab/cowboycon.
The Cowboy Con provides an opportunity to make new friends, build gaming skills, and join in the largest tournament bracket that the Student Union Activities Board has ever hosted.
Comic Con has widened from its initial comics-based community to include cosplay, anime, film, science fiction and fantasy literature. The conventions bring together film and television directors, producers, writers and creators from all areas of popular arts.
For more information about the event, call the Student Union Activities Board at 405-744-8977.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.