Crazy Days, Stillwater’s annual sidewalk sale, kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday. The annual event was almost a local holiday at one time.
In recent years, Crazy Days has expanded with service providers joining retailers and making special deals. The sale has also expanded from a downtown event to a citywide event.
Crazy Days started many years ago as a chance for downtown merchants to clear out items that hadn’t sold throughout the year. It was known for being the place you could find unexpected items at a deep discount as stores unearthed wares that had been pushed to the dusty corners of their stockrooms. Now some stores order promotional items specifically to sell during Crazy Days.
It has also traditionally been a chance for families to stock up for back-to-school.
Although some stores still move merchandise onto the sidewalk, others hold sales inside to give shoppers a break from the summer heat.
Deals can be found across the city and the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of businesses at that are participating in Crazy Days that can be found at http://bit.ly/2GeKdJO.
