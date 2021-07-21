Crazy Days citywide sale kicks off 

Crazy Days, Stillwater's annual citywide clearance sale kicked off Wednesday as merchants welcomed shoppers into their stores and pulled racks and tables onto the sidewalks. Some shops keep later hours during Crazy Days.
Crazy Days started more than 35 years ago as a way for retailers to clear out merchandise and bargain hunters flocked to Main Street, which was closed to vehicles and opened to shoppers as retailers pulled racks onto the sidewalks and into the streets during the sale.
The event eventually spread beyond downtown. Now shoppers,whether they're preparing for back to school or getting a head start on holiday shopping, can find retailers across the city offering Crazy Days sales.
Crazy Days includes two new events this year.
Modella Art Gallery, Downtown Stillwater and the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring an Art & Wine Walk 5 - 7:30 p.m. Friday. People are invited to check out the shops while they view work from local artists and sample refreshments from area wineries and breweries. Participants get punch cards to have stamped at the shops they visit. The guests can leave their punch cards with one of the merchants at the end of the evening to be entered into a drawing.
A Crazy Days block party will shut down 7th Avenue between Main and Husband streets, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday. The block party features food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, live music and activities for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.