Cushing names Derek Griffith as fire chief

Derek Griffith has been named the fire chief for the City of Cushing following the retirement of longtime Chief Chris Pixler. Griffith has been a member of the Cushing Fire Department for 19 years and has served as deputy fire chief since 2012.
“Chief Griffith is another valuable member of our leadership team, and is a proven leader in the fire department, beginning as a rookie fire fighter and progressing through the ranks to captain before being named deputy fire chief by Chief Pixler," City Manager Terry Brannon said. "Chief Griffith is a man of character, is highly trusted, and has a distinguished record serving the people of Cushing. I am fully confident that Chief Griffith will lead the fire department in this new season with excellence, serving the men and women in the fire service and the people of Cushing exceptionally well.”
As deputy chief, Griffith helped manage daily operations for the department, and oversaw the functions of fire marshal and EMS director. He also contributed to the budget, strategic planning, and promotional processes. In his new capacity as Fire Chief, he will direct a staff of 23 in meeting departmental goals and objectives, and manage a budget exceeding $2 million.
"I am honored to lead this exceptional department and appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with city management to help the department continue to be one of the very best in the state," Griffith said. "Our department will continue to partner with the community to provide an unparalleled level of service, something the people of Cushing have come to expect and something we take pride in providing.”
A graduate of Cushing High School, Griffith has lived in Cushing for more than 35 years. He has completed specialized fire service training that includes Technical Rescue Technician, Certified Fire Investigator, Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor II, EMT – Intermediate, NIMS/ICS Instructor, Industrial Firefighter, CLEET certified reserve police officer, and Fire and Life Safety Inspector.
Griffith and his wife, Jamie, a nurse practitioner, have two children, Macy and Grady. The family attends First United Methodist Church.
