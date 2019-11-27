Deadline approaching for Christmas parade entries

Several area towns make Christmas parades a centerpiece of their community holiday celebrations, including Stillwater and Cushing.
The organizers of both parades encourage broad participation from their respective communities, but time is running out to register entries in the parade.
Collett Campbell, the longtime volunteer organizer of Stillwater’s Christmas Parade of Lights, said she already has at least 45 entries with a few more left to pick up.
She’s hoping for a strong turnout for this year’s parade which is themed “Jingle Bell Christmas.”
Although the deadline to register an entry technically passed on Friday, Campbell said she can still fit a few more entries into the line-up if people call her directly before Friday.
She can be reached at 405-714-8924.
The parade begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in downtown Stillwater. It will follow the same route it has for the past few years, beginning at 9th Avenue and Main Street, before traveling north on Main Street then turning left onto Seventh Avenue and continuing south on Husband Street to 11th Avenue.
Campbell said people may notice a lot of entries include animals this year.
The Grand Marshals for this year’s Stillwater Parade of Lights will be longtime Stillwater resident and News Press columnist Julie Couch and Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle.
Cushing is also calling for entries for its Christmas Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14.
Cushing Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Tracy Caulfield put out a plea for entries earlier in the week after receiving only four.
She said the Cushing Chamber of Commerce-sponsored parade, which has no entry fee, normally has at least 10-15 entries by now. This year’s theme is Christmas Movies, but adherence to that theme isn’t reqired.
The deadline to enter is Dec. 10. For more information contact the Cushing Chamber of Commerce at 918-225-2400.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
