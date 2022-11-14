Organizations and businesses planning to participate in Stillwater’s Annual Holiday Parade of Lights have until Thursday to turn in their entry forms. The parade will once again light up the night in downtown beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Entry forms can be completed online, emailed or returned in person to the Stillwater Community Center, 315 W. 8th Ave., but they must be received by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17. A link to the application packet with pertinent information and parade rules can be found at http://stillwater.org/page/home/community/city-events/holidays-in-stillwater. Printed packets can be found at the administrative office in the Stillwater Community Center.
The entry fee for community organizations, schools, churches and individuals is $25. The entry fee for businesses is $40. Prizes will be awarded in a number of categories.
This year’s theme “Christmas Vacation” gives entrants an opportunity to really showcase their creativity. If you don’t want to break out the hat with ear flaps and put on a short robe to channel Cousin Eddie, your take on the theme could be a favorite holiday travel destination, memories of a holiday spent at Grandma’s house or some other interpretation. Just be sure to use plenty of lights and remember: Santa is the special guest at the end of the parade, so he shouldn’t appear on other entries.
All entrants are required to attend a safety meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Stillwater Community Center. They will be notified of their placement in the parade at that mandatory meeting.
Questions about the parade or entries can be emailed to communitycenter@stillwater.org or directed to Stephanie Kinder at 405-533-8433. Updates will be posted at stillwater.org.
