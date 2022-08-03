An emergency order was recently issued by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to Garrison Shann regarding the unpermitted installation of 15 aerobic wastewater treatment systems in Payne and Noble County. Improperly installed aerobic systems may have serious environmental implications such as raw and partially treated sewage in residential yards and sewage backing up into homes which could lead to exposure to serious diseases.
DEQ staff is conducting an on-going investigation spanning multiple counties where Mr. Shann operated. This investigation led to the revocation of Mr. Shann’s certification to install on-site wastewater systems. He was ordered to immediately stop installing systems, to bring the systems outlined in the order into compliance, and to pay a penalty of $31,500 and past due permitting fees.
This remains an on-going investigation and additional information may become available at a later date. For more information on the Emergency Order, please contact Erin Hatfield, DEQ Communications Director, at 405.437.8468 or erin.hatfield@deq.ok.gov.
