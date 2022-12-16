For 130 years, Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” has delighted people worldwide with its beautiful choreography, vibrant costumes and stage sets and enchanting music. For one young girl in Stillwater, the opportunity to perform in this year’s production was a dream come true.
Casting local children in the production is a long-standing tradition, according to Artistic Director Marcello Angelini, and this year was no exception.
Harper Phillips, 13, landed a role as a toy soldier in the upcoming performances.
“Having children in The Nutcracker comes with the storyline: it is a Christmas party, a party for families, so children are part of the festivities,” Angelini said. “Having roles for a youth cast has been a Tulsa tradition from the inception of The Nutcracker.”
From the time she began taking ballet lessons at 3 years old, Harper was mesmerized by ballet, her mother, Kerissa Phillips, said.
One year, Kerissa Phillips found the money to send Harper and her grandma to see the ballet.
“She fell in love,” Kerissa Phillips said. “She brought home a small Nutcracker ornament my mom (had) bought her and slept with the thing. She said, ‘I’m going to be up there someday.’”
For 10 years, Harper Phillips has been training at Thriller Dance Studios in Stillwater. Owner Kirby Payne, has operated the studio for 12 years.
“Harper has studied ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop and lyrical,” Payne said. “She is always working really hard in the studio and always dedicated all of her energy and time to dancing, and it’s been a pleasure watching her grow over the last few years.”
Currently, Harper Phillips also attends competition preparation classes, which means almost 14 hours worth of training a week, Kerissa Phillips said.
She has a solo dance, which she will perform at six regional competitions and five group numbers, which she will perform at three regional competitions, Payne said.
“Harper is also in her first year of pointe, which is more advanced,” Payne said. “It’s a big accomplishment to be able to migrate from your ballet shoes to your pointe shoes.”
The Tulsa Ballet reaches out to parents to enlist their kids in the production through “media advertising, press releases, social media and the company’s website,” said Arlene Minkhorst, Director of Education at the Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education.
Audition requirements included at least two years of ballet, as well as height restrictions for certain roles.
“A friend sent a text message of a screenshot that the Tulsa Ballet was looking for children to audition for the children’s cast,” Kerissa Phillips said.
When Harper arrived for her audition, she was taught some choreography and then danced that choreography with others, Kerissa Phillips said. They measured her height and took photos.
“She was extremely nervous. Her hands were trembling and we were coaxing her to breathe (before the audition),” Kerissa Phillips said.
Harper Phillips said she was really scared that she would mess up or do something wrong, but it turned out well in the end.
Parents weren’t allowed back in the staging area during the audition, so Harper’s parents left her there for two hours.
“When we came back she was all smiles,” Kerissa Phillips said. “She felt great about the choreography and kept saying how her classes with Kirby Payne at Thriller had prepared her because she knew everything she was taught in the combo.”
The family was told it would take a week to announce casting, but Kerissa Phillips started checking her email almost immediately. She said her husband texted several times during the day, asking if there had been an email.
“When it came, I cried,” Kerissa Harper said. “When we told (Harper), she couldn’t speak. She just kept asking, ‘Really? Really?’ Harper works very hard and it was awesome to have that hard work validated with an opportunity she wanted very much.”
Harper said that when she heard she won a role in the production, she was “overjoyed.”
“I’ve always thought, ‘Oh, I want to be on that stage one day,’” Harper Phillips said. “I feel like I’ve grown as a dancer to finally be in The Nutcracker.”
She’s not nervous about being on stage, but does feel some pressure that “people are coming, they’re paying to come and see us dance.”
Harper started rehearsals in September, which were one or two hour-long sessions on Friday afternoon. Her parents rushed her over to Tulsa as soon as school let out.
“In December, the rehearsals got longer,” Kerissa Phillips said. “She was there three days for three hours every evening in final preparations. All this time, she’s been maintaining her regular dance schedule at Thriller and her schoolwork.”
The Tulsa Ballet emphasizes the education and training portion of the whole experience through fittings and stage rehearsals, Kerissa Phillips said.
“They’ve been amazing,” Kerissa Phillips said. “We are so grateful for all that she has learned and the friends that she has made through the experience.”
Aside from costume fitting, being on stage with the principals dancing the roles of Clara and the Nutcracker have been Harper’s favorite experiences, Kerissa Phillips said.
The dates for remaining Nutcracker performances will be:
• Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.
“For (parents) who are interested in putting their kids in dance, ballet is really the foundation of all dance,” Kirby said. “It teaches (students) about responsibility, making friends, discipline, body posture and how to grow into a young adult.”
Visit tulsaballet.org for ticket information.
