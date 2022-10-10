Motorists are being asked to pay careful attention to signs directing traffic through a lane shift on South Perkins Road. The change to traffic flow in the southbound lanes between Virginia and Sixth avenues was implemented Sept. 28 and since then, drivers who don’t follow the intended path have created a dangerous situation.
The outer southbound lane of Perkins Road is closed around Third Avenue for reconstruction of the bridge that crosses Boomer Creek west of Perkins Road and has been blocked with large concrete barriers to protect people from a steep drop-off into the creek.
The center turn lane at Third Avenue has been repurposed as a through lane for southbound traffic and both southbound lanes have been shifted to the left, Charles Stone, project manager for the City of Stillwater’s Engineering Department, said. But many motorists are ignoring the signs, revised road striping and other markers.
Drivers in the inside lane are driving straight through, which suddenly puts them in the outside lane where vehicles are hemmed in by the concrete barriers.
“There’s still a solid 50% continuing to go straight,” Stone said. “ … The people in the right-hand lane are trapped with another car coming at them.”
Stillwater Police Department Public Information Officer TJ Low said he has personally seen several close calls in that area.
To increase awareness and eliminate any confusion, city crews have added more signage in the construction area and the contractor will be adding reflective plastic markers this week, Stone said. The City will continue to monitor traffic conditions as the project continues and will make adjustments as needed to keep people safe.
The traffic signal at Third Avenue has been adjusted and southbound drivers can still turn left onto Third Avenue from the inside lane, after they yield to oncoming traffic.
Traffic is also affected on Third Avenue, which is closed from Park Drive to Perkins Road for construction of the new bridge. The old bridge – under discussion for replacement since 2014 – had a 24-ton weight limit, less than the weight of many fire trucks and close to the weight of a fully-loaded school bus.
The $3.2 million project approved by the City Council in March will replace the structurally deficient bridge with a wider, stronger one that has sidewalks, bike lanes and a 50-ton weight limit, enough to handle a fully loaded fire truck or the heaviest tractor trailer.
As the project continues, drivers will need to get used to the lane shift, which Stone said will continue through March.
SPD will be monitoring the area.
“We want people to just be mindful,” Low said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.