People who qualify for the federal anti-hunger Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program – formerly known as Food Stamps – now have a way to make those SNAP dollars go further while including more fresh fruits and vegetables in their diets.
Hunger Free OK, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating hunger in the state through partnerships, policy and advocacy, recently announced that the Homeland grocery store in Perry has started participating in its Double Up Oklahoma program.
Under the program, SNAP participants receive vouchers called DUO bucks for each dollar they spend at participating stores and farmers markets – up to $20 per day – that can be used to buy fresh produce.
They use their EBT cards to buy eligible food items and the DUO bucks vouchers print at the end of their receipts.
The vouchers can be used the same day or on another shopping trip, and are good for 90 days.
Hunger Free OK Executive Director Chris Bernard said research shows that lower income families say they would like to eat more fresh fruits and vegetables but can’t afford to.
Fresh produce can be a risky purchase for someone trying to stretch food dollars because it goes bad – unlike processed or canned food – and it can be expensive, he said. The DUO program helps increase their buying power.
“DUO is a win-win-win for Noble County,” Noble County Family YMCA CEO Shea Boschee said in a release announcing the launch in Perry. “It helps our neighbors afford more nutritious food which improves their food security. It improves community health and it helps boost our local economy by keeping grocery shopping local.”
Bringing the DUO program to a community ultimately benefits everyone, Bernard said. In addition to helping SNAP participants when it was first offered in Tulsa, the rest of the community benefited from access to a better variety of fresher produce as sales increased. It also created a job when the store hired another person to deal with the increased volume in the produce department.
There are currently no stores or markets in Stillwater participating in DUO. The Perry Homeland is the closest location.
Bernard said his organization plans to expand DUO across the state but has reached the end of its funding for the current federal matching grant cycle, which continues through September 2022.
Hunger Free OK can’t support any more DUO locations without additional sources of funding.
It’s already making fundraising plans to prepare for the next federal matching grant period, he said.
That doesn’t mean locations can’t be added to the program during this cycle, but it does mean there would have to be private financial support to get those federal matching funds, Bernard explained. The program came to Perry after that community reached out to Hunger Free OK and funding to make it happen was secured from the Malzahn Family Affiliated Fund through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation.
Hunger Free OK program director Richard Comeau said the Perry site will make a difference for more than 1 in 5 Noble County residents by making it easier for them to afford quality fresh produce, something that can be tough on a tight budget.
“Twenty dollars in DUO Bucks goes a long way,” he said. “Families could add a head of cabbage, a couple pounds each of baby carrots and oranges, some Roma tomatoes, potatoes, gala apples and fresh berries to their grocery cart.”
As it expands the program, Hunger Free OK plans to get it in all farmers markets that accept SNAP before moving into grocery stores, working in tiers based on poverty level and access rate. Based on that criteria, Stillwater would be in the third tier, about 30 stores in, Bernard said.
If a local funder wanted to bring DUO to Stillwater, it would take $100,000 to $250,000 for a year. But Hunger Free OK has a relationship with Homeland stores and is already in the store’s system, so it could have the program up and running within a couple of weeks.
“If a local funder wants it, it could come to Stillwater as soon as funds are available,” he said. “It would be like flipping a switch.”
For more information go to hungerfreeok.org
