Early primary voting continues Saturday: Payne County voters to decide liquor sales issue  

Almost 800 ballots have been cast so far in early voting for the Democratic and Republican presidential preferential primaries and a county proposition regarding liquor sales.
Early voting, otherwise known as in-person absentee voting, continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Payne County Election Board, 315 W. 6th Ave. Suite 207.
Polling places across the county will be open their normal election day hours – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – on Tuesday.
Republicans have a choice of five candidates in addition to President Donald Trump.
Car dealership owner and real estate developer Rocque “Rocky” De La Fuente is advocating comprehensive immigration reform and says undocumented workers can be viewed as assets.
Entrepreneur, attorney and philanthropist Matthew John Matern proposes not taxing the first $50,000 individuals and the first $100,000 families earn and giving $10,000 tax credits to people who take in a homeless person to get them off the street.
Entrepreneur, author and futurist Zoltan G. Istvan advocates Transhumanism, a philosophy of embracing technology to upgrade human bodies and lives. He also proposes Universal Basic Income of $1,000 per month for every citizen.
Entrepreneur and former investment banker Bob Ely, advocates revising the tax code, says he “has the charisma of a doorknob” and bills himself as “Your least-worst alternative for 2020.”
Former Illinois Congressman and conservative radio host Joe Walsh announced on Jan. 7 that he was suspending his campaign, but he still appears on the ballot.
Democrats have 14 candidates to choose from, although some of those listed on the primary ballot have ended their campaigns.
The candidates who have already withdrawn include former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, spiritual and self-help author Marianne Williamson, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, attorney and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.
Eight remaining candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination. Independents are also allowed to vote in the Democratic primary.
Former Vice-president Joe Biden is a moderate who frames his campaign as “a battle for the soul of America.”
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a military veteran who says he wants to leave behind the politics of division and advocates a Medicare for All Who Want It program that would allow people to choose private insurance if they prefer that.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders advocates for a 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights that guarantees all Americans the basic necessities of life. He supports Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and college for all.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she will fight to rebuild the middle class and advocates for a tax on “ultra-millionaires.” She supports the Green New Deal.
Businessman and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg says he is as a problem solver who puts progress ahead of partisanship and has the resources to take on Donald Trump.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar vows to represent every American. She supports universal health care and free community college.
Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard touts her military experience and says her primary mission is to end war abroad.
Hedge fund manager Tom Steyer is running as a political outsider who wants to get money out of politics.
In addition to the party primaries, all voters in the county, regardless of party affiliation are being asked to approve a proposition that would allow restaurants to serve hard liquor and strong beer on-premises on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Proponents say its a matter of fairness and convenience because package stores are already allowed to sell alcohol on those days.
For more information about voting or to see sample ballots, go to paynecounty.org/election-board.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
