Early voting begins at Stillwater Public Library

Early voting for the 2022 general election began at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Stillwater Public Library.
Thanks to House Bill 2663, which was signed into law in 2021, voters can now vote between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the Wednesday before a general election held on even-numbered years.
Payne County Election Board Assistant Secretary Courtney Callison said she’d seen a strong showing of voters.
“We had 377 voters by 11 a.m.,” Callison said.
This is the first year for the Payne County Election Board to use the Stillwater Public Library as an early voting location. In the past, they have used the Stillwater Community Center for early voting in general elections. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, they used the Stillwater Community Center as it provided more space and social distancing for voters. For all other elections, their regular location is held at the Payne County administrative building at 315 W. 6th.
But because the parking lot is being repaved at the Community Center, the Payne County Election Board had to seek other options.
“Because of the crowds, the general election is too large to hold in our building,” Callison said. “But here at the library, it’s better for access. We have an elevator and a lot more parking.”
Voters seemed to appreciate the spacious polling area, and the mood was generally positive.
Barry Hermann, Stillwater, said he wasn’t particularly passionate about a certain part of the ballot. But he had followed the campaigns closely.
“I followed the ads, did my research,” Hermann said. “I looked at the names, checked what they were standing for, what they believed in.”
Tina Newton, who works in the International Students and Scholars office at Oklahoma State University, has also kept herself informed.
“I’ve been following all of this for quite a while,” said Newton. “I really think it’s important to get my vote in.”
Philip Pina, a Stillwater local, took advantage of the early voting opportunity. He believes it was crucial to vote in the gubernatorial race.
“I typically vote by absentee ballot,” Pina said. “But this year I was too late for that, so I decided to vote early.”
In addition to remaining flexible about polling locations, the Payne County Election Board made a big push this summer to have plenty of election officials ready to work at polling stations across Stillwater.
“We went through trainings (with volunteers) in June and additional training in August,” Callison said. “We’re prepared and feel confident for next Tuesday.”
Many volunteers are retirees, and Callison said many of them stick around during early voting and on Election Day because they know the polling stations are short-handed.
Callison has personally been actively promoting the need for more volunteers at places like the Young Professionals of Stillwater.
“Most young people don’t see it as an issue,” Callison said. “I try to stress to managers and business owners (to see) if they can give their workers that day off so (their employees) can help out.”
But for this general election, at least, Callison says they’re ready.
Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you have questions about voting contact the Payne County Election Board at 405-747-8350 or email paynecounty@elections.ok.gov.
