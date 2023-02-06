Early voting for the Feb. 14 election is Thursday and Friday at the Payne County Administration Building, and Stillwater residents will have three ballots.
Nathan Brubaker, Yuki Clarke and Tim Hardin are running for Stillwater City Council Seat 2 – the vacancy left by former Vice Mayor and new Chamber of Commerce CEO Alane Zanotti.
Municipal elections are nonpartisan, and the ballots will show no party affiliation.
If no candidate receives the majority of all votes cast, then the top two candidates will enter a runoff election on April 4.
The second ballot regards renewing Payne County’s 3/8 cent sales tax, with five propositions on how those monies would be split.
The 3/8 sales tax is broken down into road and bridge improvements (53 percent), Payne County Exposition Center and Fair Board (20 percent), Payne County Extension Center (7 percent) and fire departments (5 percent).
The third ballot contains two propositions for Stillwater Public School’s $195 million bond issue that will focus on a new building for the high school and providing for transportation needs.
Coyle Public Schools school district No. 14 in Logan County also has a proposition for a $24,315,000 school bond issue for school construction and updates, in addition to acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.
Voters can use their driver’s license, voter I.D. card or their Oklahoma State University I.D. card to vote, Payne County Election Board Director Dondee Klein said.
“The voter I.D. card is the one we like to see,” Klein said.
Voters can confirm their registrations, check their precincts and view sample ballots through the Voter Portal on the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.html.
If voters forget to bring their I.D. card but believe they are registered to vote, they can choose to vote using a provisional ballot. Payne County election officials will have a form available to fill out along with the provisional ballot.
Payne County will verify the voter’s information, which may take some time. On Friday, Feb. 10, election officials will announce whether the voter’s information has been verified, according to Klein. To verify that your vote was counted, go to elections.ok.gov.
Ripley, Glencoe and Perkins also have municipal elections.
Friday is also the last date voters can register for the March 7 special election.
Follow the News Press for more information about city council candidates.
