Early voting, officially known as in-person absentee voting, for the Nov. 3 general election gets underway 8 a.m. Thursday at the Stillwater Community Center, 315 W. 8th Ave.
Voting hours are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday.
Early voting has been moved to the community center for this election only, to allow room for higher than usual turnout and to provide for social distancing.
Voters will enter through either the south or north entrances of the main lobby and traffic will flow in one direction to the Lowry Activity Center auditorium on the east side of the building. Voters must exit through doors on that side of the building.
Parking spaces on the north and east sides of the building are set aside as handicapped parking. Parking is also available in the Community Center’s south lot and along 9th Avenue.
Socially distanced seating will be available in the lobby for people waiting to vote but Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein previously told the News Press people should be prepared for a line.
Because the Community Center is a City of Stillwater facility, municipal ordinance requires anyone entering the building to wear a mask or face covering, including voters.
Guns are prohibited in the Community Center.
As always, voters will need to present their voter registration card or a government-issued photo identification card. If a voter does not have either of those, or there is some other issue with their registration, they still have the right to request a provisional ballot.
The Payne County Election Board is warning people against electioneering, the placing of political materials inside a polling location or within 300 feet of the ballot box. It is a crime carrying a possible punishment of up to one year in jail and/or $10,000 in fines.
Electioneering can include verbal advocacy of a candidate or issue on the ballot; political designs on clothing items like T-shirts, jackets, sweaters, hats, beanies, scarves, etc. and political buttons, masks or accessories.
It could also include signage held, posted in the ground or displayed on a vehicle parked within 300 feet of the ballot box.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
