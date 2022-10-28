Voters will have an extra day to hit the polls this year. Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election will start Wednesday at the Stillwater Public Library. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. early voters will be able to cast their ballot on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said. “Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board – from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”
Signed into law in 2021, House Bill 2663 allows for early voting to begin from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Wednesday before a general election held on even-numbered years. The bill went into effect this year.
Also new, the Stillwater Public Library will be the location for early voting rather than the Payne County Administration Building.
Election day voting will be at designated polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 8.
For questions about voting contact the Election Board at 405-747-8350 or paynecounty@elections.ok.gov.
