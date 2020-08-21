Early voting in the Republican Primary run-off election for Payne County Sheriff ended at 6 p.m. Friday.
Sheriff Kevin Woodward and Deputy Joe Harper, both Republicans, are facing off in a contest that will decide who holds that office for the next four years.
Polling places will be open throughout the county 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Turn out for early voting at the Payne County Election Board was predictably light for a county run-off with only one office up for grabs and a single party determining the winner.
Early voters cast 121 in-person absentee ballots on Thursday and a total of 224 over the two day period.
That number doesn’t include any absentee ballots that were mailed out, Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said.
All absentee ballots, including the ones from early voting by machine, are gathered the day they come in and placed in sealed boxes that are picked up by a deputy and taken to the sheriff’s office to be stored in a secure location until election day, Klein said. That is the standard procedure.
Each box is taped shut and covered with a paper seal that has the signatures of the Election Board Secretary and two other election officials on it, in a process that makes it obvious if the box has been opened.
Reports are printed from the machine used to count early voting that show the total number of ballots cast by voters by their home precinct.
The reports show gross totals and don’t reveal how people voted.
Those reports and the chip from the machine are sealed in an envelope, which Klein and two election officials also sign for security.
The boxes of ballots will be opened on election day during a meeting of the Payne County Election Board. They will then be entered into a voting machine for counting.
Absentee mail-in ballots will be opened at 10 a.m. for counting.
The board will gather again at 3 p.m. for the preparation of election results, a process known as canvassing.
A final meeting on Friday to certify the election after the contest period ends closes out the process.
The Payne County Election Board has launched a new Facebook page.
It’s not a place for comments on politics or political debates, but a convenient place for voters to find reminders, information about elections and answers to commonly asked questions.
It should be easier for people looking for basic information.
“Some people don’t want to have to go to the State Election Board (website),” staff member Courtney Callison said. “I just look at the questions we get over and over and over,”
For more information about voting, people can find the Oklahoma State Election Board at ok.gov/elections/ or the Payne County Election Board at paynecounty.org/election-board.
