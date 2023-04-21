Stillwater residents and Oklahoma State University students gathered with the Islamic Society of Stillwater to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
Signifying the conclusion of Ramadan fasting, Muslims observe the multi day holiday with feasts and prayer.
The morning congregation and a continental breakfast with more than 300 people in attendance marked the beginning of the feast day, which ended with games throughout the center. Since the holiday is never fixed to specific days of the year and based on the lunar calendar, children got excused absences from school so they could join Friday’s celebration.
The public is invited to a cookout Saturday at 6 p.m.
Ahmed Basha, a leader at the ISS, said the holiday is a good opportunity for non-Muslims to visit a mosque for the first time.
“(People) think a mosque is just a place to worship, but there is just one space for that here,” Basha said. “The rest is for socialization, study and fun.”
The center’s location at 616 North Washington Street makes the community feel connected with OSU and Stillwater. Even former OSU President Burns Hargis considered this place as a part of the campus, Basha said.
“That’s why I’ve stuck here for 40 years. I love this town,” Basha said. “When I go to my home country, which is Egypt, I miss this place.”
The ISS began as two residential buildings more than 40 years ago. It now features a gymnasium with a full basketball court, a courtyard for social gatherings and multiple break areas.
Basha said the center’s biggest challenge in expansion was learning to integrate different cultures as the center welcomes OSU students from four continents and about 35 countries.
“Culture mixes with religion, so it’s difficult to distinguish between them,” Basha said. “Some cultures traditionally segregate brothers and sisters while others don’t.”
That integration of different backgrounds is what makes the Islamic Society of Stillwater unique, Basha said.
“We break the barriers and build the bridges,” Basha said. “Islam is peace.”
