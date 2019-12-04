Election board reports final candidate filings

The filing period for the upcoming municipal and school board elections ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The period to contest an individual’s candidacy ends at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Early voting will be held 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 7 at the Payne County Election Board, on the 2nd Floor of the Payne County Administration Building, 315 W. 6th Ave.
Absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.
The deadline to register to vote in this election is Jan. 17.
The following candidates are vying for elected office in Payne County:
Municipal Elections
City of Stillwater
Council Seat No. 3 (4-year term)
John R. Wedlake
Slade James Mielitz
City of Cushing
Commission Office No. 5 (3-year term)
Ricky Lofton
Don Amon
Lance Larson
City of Yale
Commission Seat No. 5 (2-year term)
Terry Baker
Jessica Foutch
School Board Elections
Stillwater Public Schools
Office No. 4 (4-year term)
Dustin Reavis
Melody Wright
Office No. 5 (5-year term)
Ashley K. Moore
Steve Hallgren
Yale Public Schools
Office No. 5
Marty Foutch
Dustin Mueggenborg
Glencoe Public Schools
Office No. 5 (5-year term)
Jason Dwayne Harting
Nicole Currant
Cushing Public Schools
Office No. 5 (5-year term)
Barrett Shupe
Lance Larson
If no candidate in a race for a school board seat receives at least 50.1% of the vote, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will meet in a run-off election on April 7.
More than half the school board races in the county will be decided without an election because they drew only one candidate, who will automatically take office.
Cushing Public Schools
Office No. 2 (Unexpired 2-year term)
Shawn P. Hubble
Office No. 4 (Unexpired 4-year term)
Dena Floyd
Ripley Public Schools
Office No. 5 (5-year term)
Brett Morrris
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools
Office No. 5 (5-year term)
Alan Nietenhoefer
Oak Grove Public School
Office No. 3 (3-year term)
Roger Simon
Meridian Technology Center
Office No. 2 (5-year term)
Randy Kellogg
