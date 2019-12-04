Election board reports final candidate filings

The filing period for the upcoming municipal and school board elections ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The period to contest an individual’s candidacy ends at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Early voting will be held 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 7 at the Payne County Election Board, on the 2nd Floor of the Payne County Administration Building, 315 W. 6th Ave.

Absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.

The deadline to register to vote in this election is Jan. 17.

The following candidates are vying for elected office in Payne County:

Municipal Elections 

City of Stillwater

Council Seat No. 3 (4-year term)

John R. Wedlake

Slade James Mielitz

City of Cushing

Commission Office No. 5 (3-year term)

Ricky Lofton

Don Amon

Lance Larson

City of Yale

Commission Seat No. 5 (2-year term)

Terry Baker

Jessica Foutch

School Board Elections

Stillwater Public Schools

Office No. 4 (4-year term)

Dustin Reavis

Melody Wright

Office No. 5 (5-year term)

Ashley K. Moore

Steve Hallgren 

Yale Public Schools

Office No. 5

Marty Foutch

Dustin Mueggenborg

Glencoe Public Schools

Office No. 5 (5-year term)

Jason Dwayne Harting

Nicole Currant 

Cushing Public Schools

Office No. 5 (5-year term)

Barrett Shupe

Lance Larson

If no candidate in a race for a school board seat receives at least 50.1% of the vote, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will meet in a run-off election on April 7.

More than half the school board races in the county will be decided without an election because they drew only one candidate, who will automatically take office.

Cushing Public Schools

Office No. 2 (Unexpired 2-year term)

Shawn P. Hubble

Office No. 4 (Unexpired 4-year term)

Dena Floyd

Ripley Public Schools

Office No. 5 (5-year term)

Brett Morrris

Perkins-Tryon Public Schools

Office No. 5 (5-year term)

Alan Nietenhoefer

Oak Grove Public School 

Office No. 3 (3-year term)

Roger Simon

Meridian Technology Center

Office No. 2 (5-year term)

Randy Kellogg

