It started in the fall of 2001 with a group of women who saw the need for help meeting basic community needs in areas like food, clothing, shelter and mental health and they thought a resale shop could be a way to raise money for the local organizations serving those needs.
The group started meeting to share ideas for the shop that would become Elite Repeat.
“We knew we couldn’t provide the services people need, but we could support those agencies that have professionals who provide the services,” Vicki Phillips, one of the founders, said.
They didn’t have a lot of business experience but they made up for that in determination, she said. They were retirees from a wide variety of fields who each brought a unique skill set to a venture that Phillis says has exceeded expectations.
“It grew beyond even our imagination,” Phillips said.
It’s 20 years and $4.3 million in support to nonprofits later, and Elite Repeat is still going strong.
From the beginning, the organizers committed to volunteering their time and to this day, the shop’s work force, including managers and board members, remains 100% volunteer.
“That’s what makes us successful,” Marie Hesser, a founder and member of the management team said in 2009. “We’ve not had to pay any payroll in seven years. We just pay rent and utilities.”
Although they’re volunteers, it’s not something any of them take lightly, board members Gaye Trivitt and Sally Harris said during a recent shift. Working at Elite Repeat is a responsibility they take seriously.
The store opened in 2002 and by it’s seventh year, the group had put $1 million back into the community, donating its profits first to Habitat for Humanity and Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency. It added Stillwater Domestic Violence Services, now known as Wings of Hope Family Crisis Services, in the third year when the agency lost funding because of state budget shortfalls.
Since then, the roster of agencies Elite Repeat supports has grown to 31 nonprofit organizations.
Steady business growth and that volunteer workforce – consisting primarily of retirees – enabled Elite Repeat’s yearly donations to exceed $300,000 by 2016, merchandising manager Marge Overholt told the News Press at the time.
Sales took a big hit in 2020 and 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted sales and forced the shop to temporarily close to protect the health of its older adult workers.
About half of the original founders were still active volunteers until 2017. Hesser died in 2021 and others have had to step away over time.
Phillips is the last original founder to still work in the shop.
When it launched, the volunteers went to garage and estate sales, explaining what they were doing and asking people if they would donate items that didn’t sell, she said. A few businesses also offered to help by making donations. As word spread and people saw the care they were taking with the items they were given, a steady stream of donations started to flow their way.
True to its name, Elite Repeat is an upscale resale shop that gets high quality goods from people who want them to do as much good as possible for a good cause.
The shop gets a wide variety of items from inexpensive to very high-end. They recently sold a painting valued at $1,000 and a turquoise squash blossom necklace for $995. But you can also find suit jackets for under $15 and sale items for a few bucks.
“I think our donors like the fact that their donation is going to support the community and we’re not just going to sell it for a few dollars,” Hesser explained in 2017. “We do a lot of research on items to put a fair price on them. We’re getting some wonderful things. People are downsizing and it’s true that their children may not want their furniture or other household items. We get beautiful things, really high quality items from dishes to couches. It makes our customers happy and makes our donors happy.”
Overholt, who has been with Elite Repeat since almost the beginning, says its success can be attributed equally to the customers, volunteers and donors.
“They all believe in our mission and they get to be part of something bigger,” she said.
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Elite Repeat, 711 S. Main St. will be offering 20% off everything in the store on Saturday. The shop will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.