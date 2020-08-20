To help bars and restaurants hurt by changes they've made to provide social distancing and combat the spread of COVID-19, the City of Stillwater will allow them to temporarily expand service to adjacent sidewalks, public on-street parking areas and private parking lots.
An emergency order issued Wednesday limited bar capacity and put new restrictions on how patrons can be served. That order was amended Thursday with rules and procedures for the expansion proposals.
The application businesses must complete will be posted online at stillwater.org and will be available at City Hall by Friday morning.
The application must include a sketch of the proposed expansion area and its location in relation to the building, along with its dimensions.
Any tables or chairs placed in the area must allow six feet of physical separation from other tables.
Physical barriers will be required to separate the service area from the public right-of-way or parking area and the application must describe them.
Signs restricting entry to people 21 or over must be posted. All rules that apply to bar service indoors also apply to the outdoor serving area.
Applicants will need to provide a copy of their licenses and permits from the Payne County Health Department, Oklahoma ABLE and City of Stillwater with the application, as well as a copy of the declarations page of their liability insurance.
Applications are subject to review by the City Manager’s Office and potentially the Development Services Department. Permits can be revoked for violations of alcoholic beverage or health codes.
The permits expire Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. unless the emergency order is revoked earlier or a replacement ordinance is adopted.
For more information go to stillwater.org.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.