Envisioning improvement: Citizen group proposes sales tax for quality of life projects

The organizers of Envision Stillwater are hoping to create grassroots momentum for the passage of a one-half cent sales tax to fund quality of life projects.
The group, which grew out of a Leadership Stillwater class, held the third in a series of town halls at Stillwater Middle School on Tuesday to gather input from the public on the types of projects people would like to see.
The group proposes developing a diverse citizen advisory council to review the public input gathered and create a plan for prioritizing and executing projects.
They are advocating for a limited term sales tax as a stable source of funding for specific projects, similar to Oklahoma City’s MAPS projects. Sales tax would spread the burden because it’s paid by both residents and visitors.
Envision Stillwater says their approach would achieve improvement without taking on debt. They estimate a one-half cent sales tax could generate $12 million over three years and approximately $40 million over 10 years.
“Projects will not break ground until adequate sales tax revenue has been collected resulting in no debt, thus no interest paid, ensuring the funds are spent efficiently and without burdening future taxpayers,” they wrote.
Their goal is to have the sales tax on a ballot in November.
Envision Stillwater has scheduled two more town hall meetings.
Residents are encouraged to join them at Stillwater High School at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and from 1-3 p.m. at Highland Park United Methodist Church on March 7.
For more information, follow Envision Stillwater on Facebook and go to envisionstillwater.org.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
