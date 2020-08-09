When Bryson Baker founded Everyman, a men’s clothing store with a coffee bar and barber shop in downtown Stillwater, he envisioned a business that gives back. And it's doing it in a tangible way that has grown into more than Baker anticipated.
His plan was to eventually include food pantries supported by the coffee roasting operation he’ll be adding as part of an ambitious expansion that’s in the works.
But when COVID-19 hit, people who had been getting by suddenly found themselves isolated, out of work and hungry so Baker puts his plan in fast forward and in March, he placed the first Omnibus cabinet outside his shop at 713 S. Main St.
“We kind of decided to start Omnibus Coffee Roasters without coffee and without a roaster. We felt like the need for the cabinets was now,” Baker told the News Press in March. “A little bit unconventional, but it seemed like the need for Stillwater was for those now.”
Since then, three more cabinets have been placed around Stillwater and another in Edmond.
The motto posted on each cabinet reads “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
And the public has responded but the cabinets are currently almost empty, which Baker says reflects both increased demand and a drop-off in donations.
Volunteers, known as Advocates, take care of, stock, clean and disinfect the cabinets. Businesses help by sponsoring cabinets and providing locations where they can be placed. And members of the public help by donating or providing the goods for them.
Although some cabinets are sponsored by local businesses, they still have to rely on the public to keep them stocked with food for adults and babies, household cleaning supplies, personal care and hygiene items. One cabinet located outside Stilly Arts, an art center in downtown that hosts art, dance and drama classes and camps, is dedicated to children's art supplies and another is dedicated to baby and toddler needs.
Baker said Everyman can always use more help stocking and maintaining the cabinets but he is grateful for the support they have gotten.
Donations are always welcome.
Stillwater City Councilor Amy Dzialowski’s daughter Stella, an accomplished baker at age 11, created a fundraiser in June to help stock all four cabinets by selling boxes of homemade treats for Father’s Day, he said.
Stella raised $800 through the sale.
“She wanted to fill each one,” Amy Dzialowski said. “Two of the cabinets are food and basics, so quick meals and staples, personal hygiene products. One is art supplies, so pains, markers, paper and art books. And the last one is baby supplies, wipes, cereal, formula, baby food and baby toys.”
Non-perishable items are always needed but things that are easy to prepare are best in the food cabinets, Baker said. He sees a big demand for “grab and go” items that can be opened without a can opener and heated in a microwave or for things like snack packs and nutrition bars. Those are especially important for members of Stillwater’s homeless community, which is larger than many people realize.
The Ominibus cabinets are located in front of:
For more information about the cabinets or to learn how you can support them, go to everymanshop.com/pages/omnibus-coffee-roasters-cabinets and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
