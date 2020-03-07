When Royce and Keri Young decided in 2016 that it was time to have a second child, they didn’t expect that pregnancy to take them on a journey of faith that would carry them from despair to an experience they can only describe as grace.
But it wasn’t an easy journey, and it would bring loss and grief.
The Youngs shared the story of their daughter, Eva Grace, with the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce on Friday as the speakers for the Chamber’s annual Transformation U luncheon.
Royce has a high-profile job as an NBA writer who covers the Oklahoma City Thunder for ESPN.com but when you google his name, the account he shared of the death of their daughter is the top result. And it deserves to be.
The piece titled “We spent months bracing and preparing for the death of our daughter. But guess what? We weren’t ready,” that he posted on Medium.com in April 2017 is both inspiring and heartbreaking.
It’s not just Royce’s honesty as he writes of the difficult path he and Keri chose, deciding to carry a baby with anencephaly, a profound birth defect – described by their doctor as “incompatible with life” – to term, in the hope that her organs could be donated and help others to live.
The black and white images taken right after her delivery show the couple’s grief in a raw, visceral way that takes your breath away.
After suffering through several miscarriages as they struggled to get pregnant with their oldest son, they hadn’t expected to get pregnant right away when they decided to start trying for a second child. But it came easily. Almost too easily.
When combined with all the other blessings in their lives, it felt almost like tempting fate.
Keri said in the back of her mind she felt like, “The other shoe is going to drop.”
Then they went in for an ultrasound at 19 weeks, expecting to to hear that everything was going well and to find out whether they were having a boy or a girl, but instead they were given the devastating news that their baby’s skull and brain were not developing normally.
She had a brain stem but her skull hadn’t closed and the rest of her brain wasn’t developing. She would not live.
The couple said a series of odd coincidences in the weeks leading up to that fateful ultrasound – an article she had read about a woman who carried her baby after it was diagnosed with anencephaly in the hope of donating the baby’s organs, the day Keri blurted out a weird, random thought that popped into her head, “What if it doesn’t have a brain?” – almost seemed to have been preparing them.
They say the first words out of Keri’s mouth were, “I knew it!”
Keri had dealt with health issues early in life that made things difficult. She knew how to do difficult things. But she didn’t know if she could deal with something this difficult.
They struggled with their options, having only six days to decide if they would continue the pregnancy or end it by inducing labor early.
Keri says she just kept thinking that she didn’t want to die.
“I tried very hard not to have the baby,” she said. “It took me a long time to say yes to it.”
Then one day, while being comforted by one of the many people who cried with them, Keri says she thought, “You’re damn right I’m doing this.”
Because of the article Keri had seen, she knew it was possible to donate an infant’s organs. And that’s what they decided to do.
They say they viewed it as a way for them to be as pro-life as possible, for everyone concerned.
From that point on, “We’re having a baby” became the rallying cry for the couple and the people in their support system.
Royce says he feels bad admitting that he became very objective-minded at that point. They decided to name her Eva, meaning “giver of life.”
The baby seemed to be more of a vessel for someone else than their daughter until the day they saw the 4D ultrasound that showed her face, complete with her fingers and toes and full cheeks just like Keri’s.
That day she became a person for them: their daughter.
Keri says they realized “she’s someone for us, not just for someone else.”
Keri’s pregnancy became a time of greater joy after that.
The goal was to get Eva to at least 39 weeks, which is considered full term. She needed to weigh at least five pounds to be eligible for organ donation and that was going to be a challenge because a baby’s head makes up so much of its birth weight.
Eva would have to reach that without a complete skull and brain.
The rest of the pregnancy wasn’t easy for a variety of reasons.
Because of Eva’s birth defect she couldn’t swallow, so amniotic fluid built up and Keri grew to the size of a woman having triplets.
So much fluid made it hard to find Eva and hear her heartbeat. But she moved constantly.
The couple had a series of difficult conversations with the hospital’s ethics team to wrestle with the ethical considerations surrounding their decision to donate the baby’s organs. The process was complicated, because her incomplete brain meant that brain death couldn’t be determined. Her heart would have to stop beating.
Some questioned if they were having a baby simply as an organ donor.
The couple said they finally asserted that this was no different than anyone whose child dies and they decide to donate the child’s organs.
Royce and Keri also struggled with how long they hoped she would live; Too long wouldn’t be good for her or anyone else, but they wanted to spend some time with her and hoped to share her with family.
“There was no perfect amount of time for her to live,” Royce said.
Word had spread about what they were doing and Keri’s pregnancy became something many people knew about and were invested in. Good Morning America came to their home in Moore to interview them.
Then over Easter weekend, at 37 weeks, Keri realized she hadn’t felt the baby moving in a while. She met Royce for lunch and told him “I haven’t felt Eva move all day.”
They were in the car heading to the hospital, when Royce looked at Keri, said, “This is going to be bad, isn’t it?” She broke down.
Keri says that was only time during the whole process that she thought, “Why is this happening to us?”
When they got to the hospital, everyone knew why they were there.
An ultrasound confirmed that Eva no longer had a heartbeat and they decided to induce labor.
Royce says he hates the word “stillborn” but that’s technically what happened to Eva.
He felt cheated because not only were her organs no longer suitable for donation, they couldn’t even be used for research. The good they had hoped to salvage from their personal loss was now beyond their grasp.
She would not have a birth and a death certificate, which had been important to Royce.
“As strange as it sounds, I wanted to see her die, because it would mean she lived,” he said.
They had arranged for a birth photographer in advance, and she was in the delivery room when Eva was delivered.
“We knew that we needed photos because that’s all there would be of her,” Keri said.
The images she captured show the couple weeping as they look at their daughter, wrapped in a blanket and wearing a cap.
The only color photo looks like any other birth portrait with Keri holding Eva as Royce and their then 2-year-old son Harrison perch on the bed.
The couple smiles because they’re putting on a brave face and that’s what you do in photos. But the smiles are forced and their eyes are red from crying.
Then they got news that felt almost miraculous.
LifeShare, the organization they had been working with to donate Eva’s organs, called while she was being delivered to tell them a recipient had been found for her eyes, which could still be transplanted.
Keri describes the feeling when they heard the news as experiencing grace.
“We got something we didn’t deserve,” she said. “In that moment we just needed something.”
Eva made history as the first donation to include the whole eye, not just the corneas.
Although they didn’t get to see Eva live, the family portrait taken in Keri’s hospital bed hangs on their wall.
“It’s tangible proof to me that in that moment we were a family,” she said. “We’re holding an actual baby wearing a hat I made.”
In the three years that have passed since Eva’s death, life has gone on and the Young’s have had another child, their son Everett, who turned 1 on Thursday.
“I was a little bit psycho, a lot psycho during this pregnancy,” Keri said. “There were a lot of extra ultrasounds.”
She says she struggles more with her grief than she did three years ago in a way, and watching the boys pass milestones can trigger emotional reactions.
Planning Everett’s birthday party makes her think that Eva never got to have one. Attending Harrison’s first T-ball game reminds her of all the things Eva will never do.
But even as they grieve, they find joy in what they have been given.
“We’re happy and sad everyday,” she said. “Not happy but sad. Grief is complicated.”
They take comfort in having used their loss to do something positive for others.
Keri worked as a special education teacher before having children, so she says she is used to the idea of doing work that benefits the next person.
Since Eva, donations from terminal infants have increased and the protocol developed for their delivery is now officially known as “The Eva Protocol.”
They know where Eva’s eyes are, but that’s something they don’t share.
Keri said she has come to realize that telling Eva’s story is what they can do for her so they accept invitations to speak when they can.
“It’s like Eva’s T-ball game,” she said.
Royce says he struggles sometimes when people ask him how many children they have because he’s not sure what to say or how much to explain.
“We call ourselves a family of five, party of four,” he said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
