Johannes Remy is scheduled to speak at Oklahoma State University on Feb. 21.
Remy, a history instructor at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, Canada, has studied the country of Ukraine in relation to Russia and has his pulse on current issues.
Remy’s talk – titled “Freedom in Ukrainian Thought – Past and Present” is a presentation in the Norris Speaker Series hosted by OSU.
The event will be held in the parlor on the first floor of the Social Sciences and Humanities Department at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Jason Lavery, Regents Professor in the Department of History at OSU, has known Remy since the ‘80s when they studied together at the University of Helsinki in Finland.
“Scholars on Ukrainian or Eastern Europe history are not very common either in North America or in Europe,” Lavery said. “We’re lucky to have somebody who is an expert on Ukrainian history come here.”
The Norris Foundation funds regularly bring in speakers to OSU. This year’s theme was “Freedom” in response to events going on in the world and in the United States.
After the lecture, Remy will hold a Q&A time, where he’ll be able to address questions about the struggle in Ukraine.
Although originally from Finland, Remy has visited Ukraine and is the author of many articles and books on Ukraine’s history.
His first book titled “History of Ukraine” was published in 2015 after Russia took over Crimea. The book won two awards and was updated in 2022 for a second printing.
In the most recent edition, Remy includes information on Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022.
His second book, “Brothers or Enemies: The Ukrainian National Movement and Russia from the 1840s to the 1870s” was published in 2016 in Finland.
Lavery said he read Remy’s book over the summer, and one of the ideas in the book includes the concept in Ukrainian culture over the past few centuries that Ukrainians represent freedom, and Russians do not.
Ukraine won its freedom from the Soviet Union in 1991, but Lavery said many people still think of Ukraine as “a lost country.”
“That’s the wrong picture,” Lavery said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.