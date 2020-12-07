The Payne County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation at Monday’s weekly meeting declaring support for Wreaths Across America to be celebrated Dec. 19 at Stillwater’s Fairlawn Cemetery on East 6th Street in Stillwater.
Bill Burnhardt, vice-chairman of the Cemetery Board, was present at the meeting to receive the proclamation. Burnhardt said fewer people would be placing the wreaths on the graves of veterans because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lou Watkins, Fairlawn Preservation Society president, said the formal ceremony scheduled at 11 a.m. had been canceled because of the pandemic.
However, the public may drive through the cemetery after the wreaths are placed on the 1,434 graves, which Watkins anticipates being completed around mid-afternoon. As a wreath is laid upon a grave, the name of the veteran is announced as a way of remembering the decedent and the service of the veteran. The Wreaths Across America event was started in 1992 by Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company, when wreaths were placed on graves at Arlington National Cemetery. The event has grown into ceremonies at over 2,400 cemeteries throughout America.
In other business, the commissioners approved a 2020 Financial Statement prepared by County Treasurer, Carla Manning. The approved statement will be submitted to the Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector’s Office for an annual audit, Manning said. The commissioners also approved a request from the Yale Fire Department to have a pumper vehicle declared as surplus. The vehicle will be transferred to the Jennings Fire Department in Pawnee County.
The commissioners approved a six-month contract with Zencity for $8,000. Zencity is a data intelligence company that gathers and analyzes information of residents from social media sites and local news sites and then delivers actionable reports that help local governments prioritize resources, track performance and connect with their communities. The commissioners plan to use the short-term contract as a trial to see if the benefits of the service are worth the cost of the product.
The commissioners approved a claim of Pinnacle Consulting for $1,900 to provide right-of-way acquisition work for a bridge in District 3 at 80th Street and Pleasant Valley Road. The commissioners also approved payment of 123 purchase orders totaling $1.294 million, including a $1.068 million purchase order to Baileys Paving Company for re-surfacing roadways in District 1.
