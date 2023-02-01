Like many of the businesses in the Cimarron Plaza, the owners of El Arenal are waiting to see how the school bond vote will affect their timeline for moving.
Karina Rodriguez and her mother, Sara Saldivar, operate the small store at the end of a row of businesses across from Stillwater High School.
“We’re staying up with the information,” Rodriguez said. “We’re having a meeting this month (with the leasing agent).”
Along with the other businesses in Cimarron Plaza, El Arenal is managed by C-Star Property Management in Stillwater.
Saldivar has owned El Arenal for about 10 years. She and her husband, Angel Saldivar, opened the store around 2008 and operated the business for a time.
When a family situation prevented Saldivar from running the business, she stepped away for five years. Now she is back running the store.
Rodriguez helps her mother as much as she can because her mother needs help translating for her English-speaking customers. Rodriguez’ brother also helps when needed.
Rodriguez would prefer moving to a location on Perkins Road. “If you know of anything, let us know,” she said.
The family hopes to find a bigger building and expand the store with more merchandise.
Rows of groceries and cooking supplies line the shelves. But El Arenal is not just a store.
Currently, customers also come to cash paychecks and send money orders to Mexico.
Rodriguez pointed to several bins filled with traditional Mexican bread. Rodriguez and her mother go to Tulsa twice a week to the Pancho Añaya Bakery.
“If we need more, we’ll take more trips,” she said.
Rodriguez’ father ran the food truck for one year. Then Rodriguez took over for two years.
Now Joanna Suarez and Gabriel Zavala run Taqueria Express. The truck, La Villita, is one of four trucks operating in Oklahoma with a few in Oklahoma City and one in Ponca City.
When Rodriguez asked them if they knew about the school bond issue and had any plans, Suarez said she had not heard about it and did not know what their plans were. They would most likely move to a new location when Rodriguez and her family move, according to Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said that high school students stop in the store for snacks and candy.
“In March, we also have temporary construction crews come in,” Rodriguez said. “Most (of them) do not have their own cars, so the boss brings them as a group.”
She said they cash their paychecks here and send money home to their families. Their store is a hub for the Hispanic community.
For now, the family is waiting and keeping their eyes open for their next move.
“We are planning on staying open,” Rodriguez said. “We’re looking (for a new place) right now.”
