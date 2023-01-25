Are you ready to gain new knowledge and skills this year? The Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center offers a wide variety of training opportunities throughout the year to help food industry professionals increase productivity and reduce business expenses.
FAPC has the expertise to meet the needs and demands of the food and agricultural industries. Take advantage of the educational programs, trainings and seminars at FAPC to help you stay on the forefront of cutting-edge value-added processing and technology.
Chuck Willoughby, business and marketing relations manager, said FAPC has the experience and knowledge to help someone refresh skills and renew a certification, or help a entrepreneur navigate a new business endeavor.
“FAPC has developed a nationally recognized reputation for pertinent quality trainings, especially those that are food safety related,” Willoughby said. “Nearly all of the training participants work for companies that also received technical and business assistance, whether it be at their respective facilities or in the pilot plant at FAPC. The relationship FAPC has with the food industry, particularly in Oklahoma, is unique.”
Jump into the new year by attending the Basic Training workshop, designed for food business entrepreneurs. It helps participants address issues through business planning assistance, market identification, strategies and an explanation of food processing regulations.
This one-day training is offered Feb. 16, June 15 and Oct. 19. During the workshop, participants can expect small-group exchanges and guest speakers from government and industry assistance.
Next, the Homemade Food Freedom Act workshop will help participants interested in understanding the requirements of safely producing food and drink products made in home for resale under this new law. This workshop is offered in different locations across Oklahoma on Feb. 21, March 30, April 13, July 20, Sept. 27 and Nov. 8. Open to the public, the training will focus on explaining the new law, food safety hazards and control strategies, good manufacturing practices, labeling and allergen management, food safety in canning, liabilities and legalities.
This training is specifically designed to meet the Homemade Food Freedom Act’s training requirements and will provide additional tools to help producers provide a safe product to consumers and stay within the law guidelines.
The one-day Internal Auditor course slated Feb. 23, May 25 and Aug. 10 will teach food companies how to conduct internal audits in their facilities against Global Food Safety Initiative standards. A comprehensive audit system is fundamental to a company’s food safety and product quality because it provides confirmation that systems and procedures are operating effectively.
The Accredited Basic HACCP workshop covers the basics of designing a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points plan and is accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. This two-day workshop will be offered on Feb. 28-March 1, Sept. 20-21 and Dec. 6-7. Employees responsible for developing, improving or maintaining a HACCP system will benefit from attending.
Next, the Food Defense and Food Fraud workshop will provide an increased awareness of the threat of intentional contamination of the U.S. food supply. Scheduled March 8, this workshop will help managers and supervisors of food processing establishments know how to identify potential risks to food protection in their facilities.
Are you a beginner baker who would like to learn how to make traditional and artisan bread? Playing in the Dough is a personalized, hands-on workshop instructed by Renee Nelson, FAPC milling and baking specialist, who will give tips and tricks to participants as they make these delicious bread products made with whole wheat and refined white flour. Bakers won’t want to miss this workshop offered March 23.
The Safe Quality Foods workshop – Edition 9 is based on developing and implementing Safe Quality Food Systems. Offered April 11-12, this workshop is based on the SQF code, Edition 9 for manufacturing and will provide information for participants to gain an understanding of the SQF program.
The FSPCA Preventive Controls for Human Food (Part 2) is offered twice throughout the year: April 25 and July 27. This blended course has two parts. Those who complete the Part 1: Online are eligible to attend a one-day Part 2: Instructor-led course taught by an FSPCA Lead instructor. You must complete both parts to receive the FSPCA Certificate of Training.
Are you a food industry professional interested in a crash course on Sanitation in the Food Industry? On May 4 and Oct. 12, this comprehensive day-long lecture and hands-on workshop is designed to provide the essentials of sanitation in food-manufacturing plants.
The BRC – Global Standard for Food Safety Issue 9: Sites Training offered on May 10-11 and Nov. 15-16 is an opportunity for participants to gain an in-depth understanding of the Global Standard for Food Safety, Issue 9. The course is designed to equip site technical staff, technical and quality managers, and their teams, as well as consultants with the skills and knowledge to successfully implement the Standard on site.
Anyone from a chef to a farmer, as well as bakers in small and large bakeries, will find interest in the specialized All You Knead to Know – An Artisan and Grain workshop just for the baking industry. On May 17, participants will learn about OSU’s wheat breeding program and why there are many different kinds of flours on the market. In addition, participants will learn baking techniques from baking experts through hands-on activities.
FAPC will hold a public Food Labeling workshop on June 7-8 to provide information about FDA food labeling regulations and other related subjects to the regulated industry, particularly small businesses and startups. Mandatory label elements, nutrition labeling requirements, health and nutrition claims, Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004, and special labeling issues such as exemptions are topics to be discussed during the workshop.
If learning how to make seasonal pies before the holiday baking season is of interest, join FAPC for the Playing in the Dough- Pies! workshop on Sept. 12. This hands-on workshop is targeted for the very beginning baker who will learn how to make a light and flakey pie crust for a picture-perfect pie from Renee Nelson, FAPC milling and baking specialist.
For more information about the upcoming events and registration payment, contact Karen Smith, workshop coordinator, at 405-744-6277.
FAPC, a part of OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, helps to discover, develop and deliver technical and business information that will stimulate and support the growth of value-added food and agricultural products and processing in Oklahoma.
