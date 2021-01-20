The Payne County Election Board is reminding voters they have until Feb. 2 to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming Feb. 9 municipal and school board election.
Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said people should remember that a temporary waiver adopted last year due to COVID-19 has expired. Absentee ballots now fall under the usual regulations requiring them to be accompanied by an affidavit signed by a notary public.
Early voting will be held 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5 on the second floor of the Payne County Administration Building, 315 W. 6th Ave.
Polling places will be open across the county 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Feb. 9. Payne County races to be decided that day include:
Stillwater City Council Seat 4
Preston Bobo
Christie Hawkins
Riley T. Flack
Ronald Warren McElliot Jr.
Bryce Moody
Ariel J. Ross
Mary S. Tetrick
Stillwater Public Schools Office 1
Camille Frye DeYong
Carle Santelli
Stillwater Public Schools Office 5
Marshall Baker
Jeanette A. Burkhart
Steve Hallgren
City of Cushing Commission Office 1
Lance Larson
B.J. Roberson
Evert Rossiter
City of Cushing Commission Office 2
Lee R. Denney
Stephen R. Orton
City of Yale Commissioner Seat 3
Larry Howard Brown
Brian Porter Jr.
William Bill Rember
City of Yale Commissioner Seat 4
Roy Lee Lozier
Paul Rosenquist
Heather Vogt
Glencoe Public Schools Office 1
Dalton Ross
Colby Torres
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools Office 1
Jessie Johnson
Rick Lomenick
Some positions will be filled without an election after only one candidate filed for those offices. They include:
Cushing Public Schools Office 1
Brina J. Boyle
Oak Grove Public Schools Office 1
Lisa Gomez
Yale Public Schools Office 1
Terry Minney
Ripley Public Schools Office 1
Amanda Oliver
Meridian Technology Center Office 3
Gary Johnson
Updated information about local elections is posted on the Payne County Election Board’s Facebook page.
People can find sample ballots and the answers to questions about the upcoming election, their voter registration and where they should vote on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at okvoterportal.okelections.us. They can also call the Payne County Election Board at 405-747-8350.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.