Monday begins the three-day filing period for many municipal and school board seats around Payne County. But for voters in Stillwater, one name will not be on the February election ballot. Stillwater Vice Mayor Alane Zannotti has told the News Press that she will not be filing for re-election.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, qualified persons can file their candidacy at the Payne County Election Board at 315 West Sixth Avenue. Eligible candidates for Stillwater City Council must be registered to vote, 21 years of age and reside within city limits for at least six months before the filing date.
The election will be held on Feb. 14, 2023. If no candidate receives the majority of all votes cast, then the top two candidates will enter a runoff election on April 4, 2023. Municipal elections are nonpartisan, and the ballots will show no party affiliation.
There will be two Stillwater City Council seats and one Stillwater School Board seat will be on the ballot. Roberta Douglas, appointed School Board representative for Ward 3 has told the News Press she plans to file for re-election.
Alane Zannotti has served as Councilor in seat No. 2 since 2015. She was appointed after Gina Noble won her race for Mayor that year. Zannotti ran unopposed in 2015 for a three-year term and again in 2019 for a four-year term. Zannotti was then appointed Vice Mayor in 2021.
“I’m not running again. I made that decision earlier in the year,” Zannotti said. “It’s been almost seven and half years. I think it’s time for someone else to serve.”
The Vice Mayor believes the City Council has made large strides to improve the city’s relationship with developers, helping attract new business and economic development.
“We have had an excellent council. I have been so proud of what we have accomplished,” Zannotti said. “There was a lot of negativity around trying to develop in Stillwater because there weren’t consistent things being done; there were just a lot of questions.”
Zannotti is also proud of the progress made by City staff to formulate a long-term plan to repair city streets while at the same time putting forth effort on long-requested active transportation options like the proposed rails-to-trails project.
“I think people are seeing that we are trying our best to make things happen,” Zannotti said. “Like passing the additional half-cent sales tax to help cover costs.”
Any person wishing to serve on City Council must commit multiple hours per week to read packets, attend meetings and keep up with city issues.
“It seems to be a second job sometimes because you are trying to be flexible, meeting with City staff and being open to meeting with the community,” Zannotti said. “If you serve your community well … you’re gonna have people that stop you in the grocery store, people that stop you in church, people that stop you when you are getting gas and you need to be ok with that.”
Zannotti also recommends that candidates have a discussion with their coworkers and management about running for office and that getting their support is crucial.
“There are times when you are taken away from work and if you don’t have someone that is supportive of that, it’s going to make it harder on you and it’s not going to make serving very fun.”
When asked what’s next for her, Zannotti said she would be taking a much-needed break for a few months, but that doesn’t mean she’s going away.
“You can’t serve on City Council and just go away. You just can’t. I just absolutely love Stillwater, and I just know that we are on the cusp of doing some amazing things,” Zannotti said. “Whoever is going to be a part of City Council in the near future … I thank them for their time because it’s a great honor to serve.”
