Firo Fire Kissed Pizza to open Tuesday

The former Long John Silver's restaurant at 1004 N. Boomer Rd. has been transformed into Firo's Fire Kissed Pizza, the newest player in Stillwater's crowded pizza market.
Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Justin Minges praised what has been done with the former fast food restaurant located near Stillwater High School, saying the developer went above and beyond expectations in creating an attractive addition to our community.
The first Firo's was founded in Lawton in 2014 by Matt Jones. The company has since begun selling franchises but Stillwater's location was developed by Jones.
In addition to Lawton, there are three Texas locations in McKinney, Georgetown and Wichita Falls.
The restaurant serves made-to-order personal pizzas baked in an open-flame, stone hearth oven along with signature salads and gelato that is made on site.
The store manager said information about the restaurant and a basic menu are available online at firopizza.com but Stillwater's menu is being tweaked to offer some unique items. The Stillwater location will begin a soft opening on Tuesday.
