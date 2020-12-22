First Christian Church in Stillwater is bringing its own version of the Polar Express to life Wednesday.
The community is invited to join the church in celebrating the holiday season with a night of family fun.
People who want to participate can meet at First Christian Church, 411 W. Matthews, at 6:30 p.m. and caravan in their own vehicles from the church parking lot through town and down Western Road to the home of Ken and Jill Beck for a viewing of the movie “Polar Express” in a makeshift drive-in theater the Becks have set up in their pasture.
A Polar Express float will lead the parade of vehicles through town and to the Becks' home.
The church had originally planned to take the parade through the parking lot at Stillwater Medical Center to deliver Christmas cards for hospital staff but construction at the hospital makes it difficult to navigate through the parking lot.
Instead, on Saturday the church delivered hundreds of Christmas cards to the hospital with messages of thanks for the medical professionals serving Stillwater and the surrounding communities.
For more information people can call First Christian Church at 405-372-7722.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.