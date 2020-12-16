A registered nurse who works in the Intensive Care Unit at Stillwater Medical Center was the first person in Payne County to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Melissa Bell, who rolled up her sleeve at the Payne County Health Department just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for the first of two injections, said the shot was about like other vaccinations she has gotten over the years, and she barely felt it.
In spite of its historic significance, the vaccination process was uneventful, and after waiting about 15 minutes to ensure she didn’t have an allergic reaction, Bell was free to go back to work.
She’ll return in 21 days for her second injection.
Bell, who has worked in the ICU at Stillwater Medical since graduating from nursing school 2 1/2 years ago, was chosen as the first recipient because of her work with COVID-19 patients.
“We are very excited to partner with Stillwater Medical Center to administer the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Payne County to their frontline staff that have been working tirelessly during the pandemic serving their community,” Kelly Rader, Regional Director for the Payne County Health Department said in a prepared statement.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced that the first phase of vaccinations in the state will consist of residents and staff of long term care facilities, health care workers providing direct inpatient COVID-19 care, public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and licensed Oklahoma EMTs and Paramedics.
Phase 2 will be other first responders, healthcare workers providing COVID-19 outpatient care and services, adults over 65 or at high risk due to comorbidities, staff and residents at facilities where people work or are housed in groups and public health staff supporting frontline efforts.
Phase 3 includes teachers, residents and administrative staff in education and essential or critical infrastructure personnel as specified in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s third executive order.
In the fourth and final phase, the vaccine will be available to all Oklahoma residents.
That should be some time in 2021, according to a statement released by the Health Department.
At that point, it should be widely administered by a network of providers that includes primary care physicians and pharmacies, OKDH said.
Although the Health Department announced last week that 33,000 doses were on their way to the state, couldn’t disclose exactly how many doses have been sent to Payne County but SMC Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers said the hospital was given a schedule of appointments and expected to have 49 staff members vaccinated by the end of the day Wednesday and 100 more Thursday.
Staff from other healthcare facilities around the county are also in line for vaccination.
Being vaccinated or having recovered from COVID-19 shouldn’t be seen as a “get out of jail free” card, Eggers reminded people.
“It’s not a time to let your guard down. Getting the vaccine doesn’t mean, he take your mask off and get out and about,” she said. “And we don’t really know yet … we know that this is our best possible avenue to slow the spread down, which is desperately needed. We encourage everyone, when it gets to the point where they can take a vaccination, please consider it. And then just stay tuned for more details and more instructions from health officials on how to proceed but for now, please do not take your mask off or gather in large crowds or do anything that might cause more issues for your family and friends.”
Bell said she feels safe taking the vaccine, and she also encouraged the public to continue being vigilant about the virus.
“Continue to practice social distancing, washing your hands, being cautious of your surroundings,” she said. “Wear your mask in public. Stay positive. We’re heading in the right direction.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.