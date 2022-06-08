Like many agencies across the state and country, Stillwater Police, Fire and Emergency Management are upgrading in October to digital radios that allow all traffic to be fully encrypted.
This means the departments will be communicating on private channels that cannot be heard except by public safety agencies on the same system.
Current scanner listeners won’t be able to hear transmissions once the system is upgraded.
Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts and Stillwater Fire Chief Terry Essary said encryption protects officers and preserves residents’ privacy. Still, many in the community didn’t understand encryption, or were under the impression they could still listen with a digital scanner.
The departments are encrypting all channels but Motorola sales representative Jason Smalley said they don’t have to be encrypted. Other cities, like Tulsa and Oklahoma City, have opted to leave primary dispatch channels open.
“If you have encrypted radios, you can turn it on, you can turn it off,” he said. “It’s just a local decision. It’s a feature.”
Community response
The News Press sought reactions from readers on social media. None of the commenters on disagreed with the need for upgraded radios or concerns about officer safety, but some worried about a lack of transparency.
In March, the Stillwater City Council approved encryption, as requested by Watts. But some councilors questioned whether it created issues with transparency and wanted to know more about a new communications plan announced by city staff.
Councilor Kevin Clark said on March 21 that he supports encryption and believes it’s something the city should do but he is concerned about local media not having access to emergency radio traffic.
Watts replied that if any outlet is provided access, they would have to offer it to all media, Clark disagreed.
Stillwater resident David Hicks, who worked for the News Press for 13 years – until 2008 – said he was very concerned about the planned encryption.
“And I see their point about adding an extra level of security … my problem with it is transparency,” Hicks said. “Working for the newspaper (and) being around the newsroom all the time, there isn’t a newsroom in the United States that doesn’t have a scanner in its office. They depend on that to catch the news when they can, because that’s what newspapers do.”
Others also questioned how the news would be covered moving forward.
“I think any and all government that is paid for using the people’s money should be 100% transparent,” Josh B said. “They are civil servants working for the people. The only way to keep a balance is to have eyes on all sides! Technically it would even prevent live journalism!”
Others alluded to the possibility that departments could hide things when they block the community from hearing radio traffic.
“During the Uvalde school shooting, there are recordings of a 911 operator. The Uvalde police made several statements in the moments proceeding the attack that has proved to be false,” Joshua Gordon said. “If they could have hid it, they would. I SAY NO to Encryption.”
The City of Stillwater is working on a communications plan it says will ensure timely information is given to the community and media. Still, not everyone believes this is a good idea.
“Giving them full control over what information goes out over an event, an incident, or something that happens without anyone being able to hear it on radio, that’s not right. They should not be able to control that information,” Hicks said. “And let’s face it, maybe Stillwater police aren’t corrupt. and I believe in them. I don’t think they are. But there are too many precincts, there are too many law enforcement agencies out there that would take that information, control that information and use it to their advantage. I just don’t think that it’s right.”
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said he understands why the police think they need encryption, and he doesn’t see a transparency issue.
“In that presentation, their recommendation made sense, and I could see the concerns that they have would outweigh the need for someone else in the public to just listen in live,” he said. “Because that information … is still available publicly in terms of police reports, so I don’t see a huge hindrance on transparency in terms of that traffic not being made available live.”
Not everyone who reached out to the News Press was against encryption. Two first responders said they support encryption so reporters wouldn’t be on the scene. Others said the public “doesn’t need to be nosey.”
Heather Moss said she didn’t understand encryption but she was concerned about people sharing scanner information on social media. Families shouldn’t have to find out news about their loved ones on social media, she said.
Some community members said they weren’t sure how they felt.
“I am undecided if encrypted communication is a good and necessary tool. I believe in public accountability, and I am under-informed on whether those communications could be recorded for public scrutiny,” Ben Burnsed said. “It’s important for our first responders to be safe in the field, but freedom of information following a questionable incident is an important principle to preserve.”
Another option
Watts said one of the main reasons they need to encrypt is to keep officers safe. Potential suspects could have a scanner.
Lt. Debbie Aguilar of the Salem Oregon Police Department gave a similar reason, but said that department decided to go a different route.
Instead of listening to police traffic in real-time, theirs is delayed by 15 minutes. Aguilar said it allows officers to do their jobs while providing transparency for their local media and community. The delay doesn’t add any extra burden to dispatch, she said.
“So in our old system, ... if you had an app on your phone or you had a receiver at your house, you would hear that almost in real-time,” she said. “So when we transitioned to the digital system, we had the ability to add a delay in, meaning when an officer keys up their mic and transmits to another officer or dispatch, that information is not immediately relayed to an app, but it’s recorded and stored. and then, after that delay, you’ll hear it on the app through Broadcastify.”
Broadcastify is a subscription-based app that allows subscribers to listen to radio transmissions. It archives recordings for 30 days with the premium subscription, which cost $30 for a year.
Aguilar said Salem learned about the delay from their vendor, Motorola.
“And so throughout that, there were the question-answer sessions, and then they came and gave us a demonstration of the product,” she said. “That delay was something that came up in those conversations ... then we also had the ability to have channels that were not broadcasted over the system as well.”
Aguilar said the delay was something the department needed because so many people listen to scanners.
“So that’s why we did the 15-minute delay so that folks can still – especially the media – can still access that information, the public can still hear. ... we’re still trying to provide more current updated information through our social media platforms”, she said.
They haven’t had any problems with the delay so far, she said. It would be an option Stillwater would have to keep officers safe and still allow the public to hear transmissions.
“Police and Fire departments are public safety institutions. Because of that, they should maintain a semblance of public transparency,” Stillwater resident Chris Franklin said. “I understand the need for safety for employees of both agencies, but I feel keeping one channel open and encrypting the others is the fairest for both the public and those departments. Is there not a way to have functional multi-department communication without having to go fully encrypted? It seems like a lot of money to invest in a problem that is almost nonexistent.”
Hicks would support a delay because a lag in radio traffic is better than complete silence. He said people listen to the radio to avoid collision scenes, a specific example Judy Collier Biggs also gave for opposing encryption.
“I listen to a scanner,” she said. “I live in the country, so I don’t run into town a lot. But I listen in case there’s a wreck. I avoid the area. Also, I listen for bad weather. I hope they don’t encrypt.”
What’s next?
Smalley said he’s never heard of the option to delay, but that would be a city councilors’ policy decision.
Joyce encouraged the community to reach out to the Council with any questions, concerns, or thoughts about the issue.
City Councilors Amy Dzialowski and Clark said the delay is something they could support if SPD, SFD, and SEMA supported it too.
“Of course, you want to protect officer safety. It’s just impossible to say that you don’t want that,” Dzialowski said. “If we could layer something like this into the communications policy, I would definitely be interested in vetting and hearing back from the people who would actually use that system.”
