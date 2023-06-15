First United Methodist Church of Stillwater commemorated the groundbreaking for its Missions Center project.
Construction on the new shared facility for the Hope House and Stillwater Weekend Food Sacks for Children, located on the southwest corner of Eighth Avenue and Duck Street, is expected to be complete within six months, project manager Stone Lambert said. The project cost nearly $1 million.
The Hope House is a foster family resource center that helps provide needed clothing and care items when the Department of Human Services places a child into a home. It relies on public donations.
It served its families more than 190 times from a small duplex in 2022.
"We have creatively re-invented the spaces over the years as the mission has expanded," Faith Sarver said. "We are excited to have a new space to welcome our families and continue our support."
Stillwater Weekend Food Sacks for Children provides supplemental lunches to children in Stillwater Public Schools whom teachers and counselors have identified as “hungry” during the weekend.
“The church is our umbrella and they facilitate us, but it is a non denominational function,” Nancy Alford said. “It’s community-wide.”
Oklahoma is one of just five states with a food insecurity rate over 14.5 percent. Feeding America projects the rate will climb to 22.5 percent in the near future.
The number of monthly lunches delivered to local children has jumped to 2,400. The project delivered less than 1,200 monthly lunches when it started in 2014.
Alford said the new building will allow the program to better meet the community’s needs.
“It’s been a little hard for us because we have been cramped,” Alford said. “We’re ready.”
Pastor Kyle Anderson said the two services have been in buildings that don’t fulfill their needs, so the Missions Center project will provide them with a more spacious, centralized operating base. He said the facility is just a part of the church’s commitment to helping the children in the community who need it the most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.