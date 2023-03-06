Ravi Jadeja, food safety specialist with the Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center at Oklahoma State University, recently was recognized for his efforts both in and out of the classroom.
During the OSU Awards Convocation, Jadeja recently received the Distinguished Early Career Faculty Award, which symbolizes his dedication to supporting the food and agricultural business sectors of Oklahoma by increasing food safety for consumers and assisting in the development of students for food industry careers.
He is a professor who enjoys sharing his expertise in the food industry with a sense of humor. He serves students and food industry clients in a variety of ways with classroom instruction, extensive research, and professional workshops at FAPC.
“I am very grateful to Oklahoma State University for the award and opportunity to fulfill my lifelong passion for preparing the next generation of food industry leaders and assisting the industry through research and extension,” Jadeja said.
Since 2015, Jadeja has worked in food safety for instruction to undergraduate and graduate students on campus. As an associate professor, he was awarded the Virgil & Marge Jurgensmeyer Endowed Professorship in 2021.
During these last eight years, Jadeja has published three Patent Disclosures, one book chapter, 35 peer-reviewed journal articles, made 32 invited technical presentations at national and international meetings and conferences and authored 43 food safety articles in the national popular or trade press. He holds 15 national and international certifications in food safety. He also received over $10.6 million in grant funding from federal, state and private industries to support his teaching, Extension, and research programs.
“As a highly motivated educator and scientist, Ravi has a passion for science and discovery,” Escoubas said. “He seems to be at his best when working with food industry personnel and can easily align with employees who work in the plants, or with leaders who own and operate the businesses. He is an asset to FAPC and a great ambassador for the university.”
Jadeja is active in the advising of undergraduate students, including 12 undergraduate research scholars, five high school research scholars, and served as the chair for two doctoral and 14 Master of Science graduate student committees.
“His undergraduate and graduate students quickly find employment because of his excellent mentoring,” Escoubas said. “He mentored 15 visiting scientists and scholars from Japan, Central America, Europe, and India.”
Cristina Popovici, Fulbright Research Scholar, earned her doctorate in food science from Technical University of Moldova and currently is a visiting scientist at FAPC.
“It is difficult to describe in words Ravi’s support and help in the period of my transition as a visiting scientist,” Popovici said. “From the very beginning of my arrival in the United States, he made me feel so welcome from the moment he picked me up from the airport and helped me with accommodations.”
Popovici and Ravi currently are working on a research project to develop a new product for people with Type 2 diabetes. Together, they researched the development of novel pecan milk ice cream for people with Type 2 Diabetes.
“I had the opportunity to visit several food industry companies he is working with and to attend his high-level workshops focused on food safety issues,” Popovici said. “It is important to have the opportunity to work with highly motivated, intelligent and hardworking people like Ravi, for which I am sincerely thankful.”
