Not everyone gets the opportunity to visit the White House, but even fewer get the opportunity to spend several days there. Robin Terronez, a Stillwater resident who serves as House Director for Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at Oklahoma State University, recently did just that when she was selected to join the team of volunteers that decorated the White House for the holidays.
“It was the experience of a lifetime,” Terronez said.
One of her most striking memories is standing in a window of the White House and watching Marine One land on the lawn then seeing Pres. Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and their children get off the helicopter and walk across the lawn.
She also saw First Lady Melania Trump but did not speak with her.
Terronez said she applied on a whim after getting bored during a period of isolation in her apartment. She found the call for volunteer hostesses and decorators on the White House website while signing up for direct media feeds.
The positions required passing a background check, but that wasn’t a problem for Terronez who had a security clearance when she worked for the U.S. Navy as a civilian employee. Combined with her education and experience in interior design, she was probably an ideal candidate.
She was honored to be among 70 volunteers selected from about 8,000 applicants.
All the volunteers had to be tested for COVID-19 and wore masks the entire time they were working, she said. Before they started, they were given briefings on protocol, security, and which areas they could and could not access.
They were not allowed to have their phones or take photos while they were decorating but took photos during the reception on their final day.
Terronez said it quickly became apparent that attention to detail is the key when you’re decorating the White House.
“It’s absolutely pristine,” she said. “Every bulb had to be perfect. Every limb and the trunk of every tree was wrapped (with lights) … We had sap all over our hands. You really get down and dirty. You become one with the tree.”
The team worked 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. for three days to execute the vision laid out by the First Lady with help from a design firm. The volunteers were divided into teams and given different areas to work on.
She was on Team Rudolph.
Terronez said it was fun getting to wander through the White House and making friends with other volunteers as well getting to know the White House staff and Secret Service members.
There was a small army of staff members who make the White House run.
Electricians were on hand to rewire things as they were set up so there wouldn’t be any visible cords.
“I got done and said, ‘I’m ready to sweep up now’ but suddenly a cleaning crew was there saying ‘That’s our job,’” she said. “It was like Downton Abbey.”
She considers her time decorating the White House to be one of the most exciting of her life. It also changed how she looks at holiday decorating. She says she now realizes what a difference the lights can make.
“I will totally take more time with my personal Christmas tree now that I see the possibilities,” Terronez said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
