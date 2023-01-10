Darrell Dougherty, a former city councilor, filed a lawsuit this week against the City of Stillwater for what his attorneys say was a violation of the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
Dougherty has another pending lawsuit from 2021, which claims the City and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services failed to investigate child abuse accusations against his ex-wife.
On July 15, 2021, Judge Stephen Kistler ordered Dougherty to not make any direct contact with the City and its employees regarding any issue in the case. This included submission of an Open Records Act request for documents or information relating to the case.
All requests were ordered to be made only through both parties’ counsel.
The new lawsuit, filed on Jan. 4, alleged Dougherty made Open Records Act requests three, five and 15 days after being served the court order. It claimed he made another request on Nov. 30 that was not related to the existing lawsuit, and he was denied.
Dougherty’s lawyer, Brendan McHugh, told the News Press his client has the inherent right to be fully informed about the government.
“We think it’s an invalid court order. You can’t tell somebody they’re not allowed to make an Open Records request,” McHugh said. “We don’t believe these particular requests are related to his lawsuit anyhow.”
Dougherty and McHugh are seeking the immediate release of all the records that were requested and for the City to pay for attorney fees.
