Former Governor Frank Keating talks education in Stillwater

Whether you call the result “school choice” or you call it “vouchers,” a measure that would have allowed public funding to follow students who don’t attend public school, is dead in the Oklahoma Senate.
Former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating, an advocate for the issue, talked about that and gave an overview of the state of politics in general with Stillwater Frontier Rotary when he came to town Thursday to meet with Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum.
Keating was recently selected as Chair of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.
“Everybody needs to get their head together,” he said as he launched into his remarks. “What do we need to do ... to win, ... whatever gain will produce wealth in this society?”
Keating followed that theme to what he called “private school choice,” something he said is essential for public success.
He said he commissioned a study upon taking office as governor in the mid-1990s that looked at “Why are we poor?” because Oklahoma was 45th in per capita income.
“I always look at that,” Keating said. “Because how much you make on a per capita basis, to me, is hugely significant, because it shows, you pay more in our society for value, as a general rule.”
The economists from OSU and OU who performed the study came back with a series of what Keating called “thunderclap” recommendations for Oklahoma.
“You don’t have Right to Work, your transportation infrastructure sucks, the kids don’t take hard enough courses in school, the trial lawyers run this place, we just don’t get the big picture of personal and family income that will make us rich. That’s what’s important to make us financially successful,” he said, summarizing the findings.
Education, including public school choice and the creation of charter schools was one of Keating’s keys for addressing the problem. He proudly claims to be “the father of charter schools.”
He views the turnaround of Booker T. Washington high school in Tulsa after becoming a charter school as a success story. But not all students are doing as well, he said.
“That’s our challenge,” he said.
Keating said he understands that some people object taking $6,000 per student away from public schools and putting it in private schools.
“My kids are all products of public schools because I couldn’t afford private schools,” he said. “I’m a product of private schools, Catholic schools … I’m not saying one is better or worse than the other, but we have options if you have the wherewithal to do it.”
He said he heard two statistics that broke his heart Wednesday during a discussion about the measure in the Senate with President Pro Ten Greg Treat.
Barely a third of students are ready to move from third to fourth grade, based on reading and math scores on standardized testing, he said.
He also noted that Education Week has ranked Oklahoma 49th among the 50 states in terms of academic excellence and academic preparedness. About one-third of students entering both OSU and OU need remediation.
“We can argue about the numbers, but the reality is: We have a long way to go,” Keating said.
People he speaks with who visit Oklahoma tell him they find the state beautiful and it has a strong workforce, but they fear their children won’t make it into a top-tier college if they’re educated in the state because of the quality of academic offerings, he said. Students can’t be placed on an academic conveyor belt that just dumps them out when they’re seniors.
As a solution to giving people options, Keating suggested limiting the areas where people would be able to use funding that would normally go to their public school district of residence.
“If private school choice was rejected, largely, by rural legislators, then what about private school choice in metro Oklahoma City and metro Tulsa?” he said. “I mean, we’ve got to do something about some of these schools … that simply do not educate … and I would hope men and women of good will of both parties would … at least they’re thinking about something to do.”
Oklahoma has to have an educated workforce to attract business to the state, especially some of the foreign companies that come to look. The state’s educational system has got to do a better job of educating, he said. Funding is an issue, but will is another big issue.
He believes young people like some he has tutored over the years, who don’t get a proper education will struggle to make something of themselves unless someone grabs them and decides to teach them.
Answering a question from the audience, Keating said he believes the financial and legal problems surrounding Epic Charter Schools had an impact on the school choice measure considered by the Senate.
But the number of people who were attracted to Epic, at one time made it the largest public school district in Oklahoma, even if it later betrayed them.
“The parents are going there because the food that is being served at the public school restaurant is regarded by the parents as being inedible,” he said. “… The charter schools have worked, they have the flexibility that a traditional public school doesn’t have, kind of like a private school in a way, in many ways … Epic really hurt itself and the movement but hopefully that will all be resolved and we’ll be back to business.”