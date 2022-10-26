Former Oklahoma State University President and Oklahoma State Senator James Halligan has died Tuesday at 86.
The president of OSU from 1994 to 2002, he later served the 21st District of the Oklahoma State Senate from 2008-2016.
Halligan is survived by his wife Ann and three sons Mike, Pat and Chris. His service, a Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stillwater. The service can also be viewed online at www.sfxstillwater.org.
Halligan grew up in Iowa. He earned a bachelor, master’s and PhD in Chemical Engineering at Iowa State. He also served in the US Air Force. He came to OSU after serving as president of New Mexico State University.
“There are no words to convey how sad we are about the loss of our good friend,” Carolyn West Meyer said. “He did so many great things for OSU, this community and the state. He will be missed and remembered by many people, and his legacy will live on forever.”
Halligan’s time at OSU was defined by academic growth and leading the university community through the tragedy of the January 2001 plane crash.
“Regents who worked with President Halligan speak of his time with respect,” OSU/A&M Regents Board Chair Jarold Callahan said. “He will be forever remembered with great affection and admiration for leading us through one of our darkest moments when we lost 10 basketball family members in a plane crash. We send our condolences to Ann and the family.”
A full story ran in Wednesday’s ePaper and is available at stwnewpsress.com. His obituary is on A5 of today’s edition. The opinion page includes a tribute from former Communications Director Natalea Watkins.
