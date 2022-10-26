Pistol Pete is more than just a mascot. He is the living embodiment of the spirit of Oklahoma State University.
That’s why Scott Petty, who served as Pistol Pete #40 from 1985 to 1987, and other former Pistol Petes felt it was important to honor the Pistol Petes of the past who are no longer with them.
“There’s a lot of responsibility in keeping up with 700 appearances a year,” Petty said. “As the individual who has the responsibility of being the ambassador of OSU, it’s a terrific honor to hold that privilege.”
There have been 94 men who have served as Pistol Pete since 1958, and each one was selected as the university mascot by the Pistol Pete committee, which is currently made up of former Pistol Petes and members of OSU Athletics. They are interviewed and placed into mock situations in which they would pose as Pistol Pete, while their grades and extracurricular activities are reviewed.
“I had been trying out for Pistol Pete since I was a freshman, so it was a dream come true for me,” said current Pistol Pete Cooper Price, a senior who is Pistol Pete #94. “It was a surreal experience to hear my name called out as the one chosen to be Pistol Pete, and that feeling is still there. At the homecoming game, I had an awe-inspiring moment looking up at the stands and hearing people scream and knowing I am a part of that. Having the privilege of being there and getting to be Pete is amazing.”
Cooper said serving in the role has been an honor and a blessing, and it’s been busy.
“It’s something you always carry along with you. No matter what you are doing, there’s always an eye on you,” he said. “You always have in the back of your mind that you are the ambassador of the university, and you don’t want to disappoint the Pistol Petes of the past.”
Saturday marked the first Pistol Pete Roll Call in which OSU alumni who have served as Pistol Pete and OSU officials came together to honor deceased Pistol Petes with a roll call. Family members of the deceased were presented with rustic shadow boxes with an OSU Spur mounted inside and their Pistol Pete’s name and number etched on a plaque in front of it.
Petty said the concept for the event came from Pistol Pete #56 Matt Ralls, a retired secret service agent and current Oklahoma City realtor.
“He initiated the idea and developed the concept as a way for us to memorialize those Pistol Petes who have passed away and to honor those who have served,” Petty said. “This will become an annual tradition that will be a way to pay tribute to Frank Eaton’s legacy and those students who have served as the university’s mascot.”
At the first-time event, the following Pistol Petes were honored:
- Charlie Lester (Pistol Pete #1), served 1958-59
- David Davis (#5), served 1961-62
- Mitch Dobson (#12), served 1966-67
- Ned Kessler (#16), served 1970-71
- Mark Whitlaw (#24), served 1974-76
- Rick Dillard (#27), served 1976-1978
“It was really special to honor the Petes of the past and to watch their families and see how much it meant to them,” Price said. “And it’s always awesome being around the past Petes. They all have great stories to tell.”
More than 30 former Pistol Petes attended the ceremony on Saturday as well as relatives of Frank Eaton, the real Pistol Pete. Petty shared the history of Pistol Pete prior to the roll call and what inspired the OSU student body to choose him as their mascot.
“Students saw him honored in the Armistice Day (Veterans Day) parade in 1923, and they lobbied the administration to change the OSU mascot from a tiger to Pistol Pete,” he said.
The university officially adopted Pistol Pete’s image as the icon of OSU in 1923 with the live costumed mascot adopted in 1958.
Petty, who serves on the OSU Pistol Pete committee, said the “engagement and excitement that Pistol Pete inspires from kids from 1 to 100” is both inspiring and rewarding. He said the reality of just how much of an impact Pistol Pete can have hit him in 2003 when a student trying out for the job said he met and had a picture taken with Pistol Pete when he was 3 years old and had been inspired to be a Pistol Pete ever since. It turns out the Pistol Pete that student met was none other than Petty himself.
“It obviously stayed with him over the years, and that’s pretty impactful,” Petty said. “It’s just an example of the connections Pistol Pete brings to the school.”
That student was Jared Wiley, who served as the 68th Pistol Pete from 2003 to 2005.
“It’s been really cool to see the brotherhood that the Pistol Pete alumni have formed. We’ve really enjoyed getting to see those interactions and how passionate they still are,” said Traber Smithson, the other current Pistol Pete #93. “I don’t think people understand just how busy you are as Pistol Pete. Through all the events, one thing that stands out to me is the joy you can bring into a room. Being able to be at these milestones in people’s lives and see the joy you can bring them is just priceless, and it gives you a great feeling. I know 40 years from now, I’m going to look back and treasure being a part of these milestones and the joy I was able to bring to people.”
