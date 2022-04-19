In the almost four years since Oklahoma voters legalized medical marijuana by approving State Question 788, a green wave has rolled across the state.
Under Oklahoma law, people with a valid medical marijuana card can possess up to 72 ounces of edibles, carry up to three ounces of marijuana, have up to eight ounces in their residence and one ounce of concentrate. A licensed patient or their caregiver can legally possess six mature marijuana plants – that are producing flower – and six seedlings.
Out of 77 counties in Oklahoma, only four don’t have at least one dispensary.
Payne County ranks 8th in the state with 45 licensed dispensaries, 32 of them located in Stillwater, much to the chagrin of several former city councilors.
As the law was written, municipalities have limited ability to deny applications for dispensaries as long as the property is more than 1,000 feet from a school and is zoned to allow commercial development.
It works out to one dispensary for each 1,561 people in Stillwater.
Payne County also has 126 licensed growers and 26 licensed processors.
Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties are the top three in the state, with the most dispensaries and the most businesses overall.
Logan County isn’t in the top 10 for dispensaries but ranks fourth for overall number of marijuana-related businesses because it has 306 growers and 87 processors.
As of April 10, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority reported a total of 12,043 marijuana-related businesses and 382,599 patients with active licenses. Business licenses were up more than 4% from April 2021 and licensed patients increased by more than 8%.
According to OMMA, the number of businesses dropped by 1,600 between December and January due to a change in rules that removed a grace period for expired business licenses when a renewal isn’t in process. The agency said it had also seen an increase in the number of licenses surrendered.
But demand has been strong since legalization took effect.
In April 2019, Samantha Vicent reported in the Tulsa World that Oklahoma was on track to issue 150,000 licenses in its first year, which would have translated into at 3.5% of the population and put the state near the top of 33 states that had some form of medical cannabis legislation.
By the end of the first year, OMMA had issued 200,000 patient licenses.
The state’s participation rate has since climbed to 9.6% of the population.
That translates into hundreds of millions in tax dollars collected by the state and local governments.
Revenues from a special excise tax created by SQ788 totaled $146,575,915 in the first three years. For the first quarter of 2022 OMMA reported collections of $14,599,807, putting it on track to match the previous year.
The agency explains that the first $65 million is split three ways, with the State Public Common school Building Equalization fund – a fund designed to provide money for capital expenses like buildings and equipment for school districts that don’t have a lot of taxable property in their district – receiving 59.23%.
OMMA gets 34.62% to fund its operations and the Oklahoma State Department of Health receives 6.15%.
Any revenues above $65 million that are collected go to the state’s General Revenue Fund. In 2021, that would have totaled just under $1.2 million.
State and local sales tax totaled $185,454,549 in the first three years. For the first quarter of 2022 OMMA reported collections of $19,302,741, also on track to match the previous year.
A total of 37 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands allow regulated sale of medical marijuana to qualified patients and 18 states have approved recreational use for people 21 and over.
There is an effort underway to get the Oklahoma Marijuana Legalization Initiative, which would legalize and regulate marijuana sales for people 21 and older and authorize a 15% excise tax on purchases without a medical card, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
