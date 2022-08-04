To help combat the continuing problem of illegal roadside dumps, Oklahoma State University Extension is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development to host the Oklahoma Environmental Law Enforcement Training Seminar in Tulsa.
Slated for Aug. 16 at Tulsa City Hall, 175 E. 2nd St., the seminar is geared toward law enforcement officers, tribal environmental representatives, county commissioners, city officials and local citizens. The free seminar is limited to 50 participants and pre-registration is required. The seminar opens at 8:30 a.m., the program starts at 9 a.m., and lunch is provided. Eight hours of law enforcement credit is provided.
“A drive down most any backroad in Oklahoma will likely turn up an illegal roadside dump,” said Keima Borsuah, OSU Extension assistant state specialist with the Solid Waste Management Program. “These dumps are not only unsightly and dangerous, but they also have a negative impact on the environment by contaminating the soil, ground water, drinking water wells, streams and rivers.”
Borsuah also pointed out these illegal dumpsites can decrease the quality of life to nearby residents and the local community, as well as have a negative effect on property values.
Attendees will receive the following:
- Expertise in environmental crimes investigations involving solid and hazardous waste, air and water pollution, open burning and agency jurisdiction issues.
- Knowledge in identifying resources for improving local law enforcement programs.
- Networking opportunities with others involved in environmental law enforcement.
Dennis Williams, a criminal investigator with ODEQ, will instruct the class. He is a CLEET-certified peace officer and is cross-commissioned with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
For additional information, contact Borsuah at 405-744-9827.
