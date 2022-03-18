Friends organize parade for Mary Kate Driggs' 100th birthday

The friends and family of Mary Kate Driggs believe a major milestone calls for a major celebration. So they are marking her 100th birthday with a parade through downtown Stillwater.
She’ll be cruising Main Street in her friend Wayne Smith’s convertible 12:30 – 12:45 p.m. on Friday.
Of course, it’s become a little more than a simple cruise with Pistol Pete, members of the Stillwater Car Club, a motorcycle group and the Stillwater Police Department and Stillwater Fire Department keeping her company.
Mary Kate has lived in Stillwater most of her life, falling in love and marrying a hometown boy – former Stillwater Chief of Police, the late Hilary Driggs – and raising a family of six children.
She stayed active as she got older, continuing to live alone and getting in her car every morning to drive herself to Granny’s Kitchen to meet her regular breakfast group until she was 99.
Her daughter Darlene Pendleton said the family was already planning a party but her friends at Granny’s Kitchen decided to make it even bigger.
The parade will begin at 12th Avenue and continue north to Seventh Avenue. The public is invited to line Main Street to help her celebrate and wish her well.
