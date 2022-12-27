Sub-zero temperatures caused some water issues in Stillwater over the holiday weekend.
Firefighters were kept busy, responding to dozens of calls and alarms.
Deputy Fire Marshall Dustan Portman said none were for any major fires. Most involved frozen sprinklers and busted pipes.
Water pipes quickly froze and burst in some residential buildings and local businesses as temperatures dipped from Thursday to Sunday.
Fire sprinkler systems were also damaged throughout the city.
SFD and the City of Stillwater encourage people and business owners who may not have been home or in the office during the holiday to inspect their fire sprinklers.
Frozen sprinklers – even the ones without structural damage – can be dangerous because the system is completely incapacitated in the event of a fire.
Portman said most individuals and businesses will work with a contractor to have their sprinklers repaired.
A Hammond Fire Systems employee said his company isn’t contracted, but it is still working on up to 30 damaged sprinklers in Stillwater. The time it will take to complete the repairs will vary based on the extent of the damage.
“Some of them are fast and easy . . . and others can take weeks to get fixed,” Cody Hammond said. “This freeze was a lot less brutal than February 2021. There aren’t nearly as many large breaks.”
