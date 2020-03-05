The staff at the Stillwater YMCA is shocked by how successful its first Prom It Forward prom dress and accessory giveaway has been at gathering donations of gently used, on-trend prom dresses.
Now they’re just hoping that the girls from Stillwater and other area towns will show up at the YMCA, located at 204 S. Duck St., 1-3 p.m. on Sunday to select a free prom dress from their overflowing racks.
YMCA Program Director Jamie Overton and Executive Director Shane Harland were inspired by a similar drive held at the Perry YMCA to help girls who want to go to prom but might not be able to afford a dress.
“We got a text from a volunteer and thought, ‘Why not give it a try?’” Harland said. “So Jamie and I put some stuff together and it just blossomed, it took off.”
Overton said she was expecting a couple of dozen dresses and maybe a few people who wanted to join in the effort this first year.
People from across the area had donated 181 dresses by Thursday afternoon. Overton said she wouldn’t be surprised to have 200 dresses for girls to select from by Sunday.
“People who have never stepped foot in the Y are saying ‘Hey, I saw it on Facebook or in the newspaper and I’m bringing them in,” she said. “A woman is driving in from Tulsa to bring some dresses."
Overton said she knows from personal experience that a lot of young women have formals that are still in fashion but they will never wear again taking up space in their closets. This is a chance to give someone else a chance to enjoy them.
She even donated six of her own dresses.
In addition to the people generously answering the call for new and gently used formals and accessories, several businesses and individuals have stepped up to help.
The Wooden Nickle is providing garment racks and a mannequin for the event as well as donating jewelry. Formal Fantasy has also donated accessories. Becky’s Beauty Bar, an online accessories shop, has donated gift cards.
“My office looks like a formalwear shop” Overton said.
During the event on Sunday a local woman will be at the YMCA donating Color Street nail polish strips and a seamstress has volunteered to help with alterations.
A dry-cleaner has also donated 30 certificates for free cleanings, that will be given away through a drawing.
Overton said she hopes there will be something to fit and flatter every girl who needs a dress, from size 0 to larger sizes. If not, she has made contact with the Thrifty Butterfly resale shop, which also has a selection of gently used dresses and has offered to help girls who couldn’t find a dress on Sunday.
Overton and her intern set up shop at Stillwater High School two days this week to encourage girls to come to the giveaway and showcase the variety of dresses they have available.
She has also reached out to the other schools and communities in the area to make sure as many girls as possible hear about this opportunity and come check it out.
“I’m overwhelmed by how many dresses we have that are gorgeous,” Overton said. “It’s insane.”
The YMCA plans to continue this event and has set aside storage space for the dresses. The staff hopes that the girls who take free dresses either return them to give someone else a chance at a dress next year or pay it forward on their own by gifting it to someone else who needs a dress.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
