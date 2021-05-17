Glencoe High School graduates 16 students

Saturday was a special day in Glencoe, as it celebrated the accomplishments of its young people and looked ahead to their futures.
This year’s class was one of the smaller in recent memory, Superintendent John Lazenby said. But that just makes it that much easier for each student to stand out.
Glencoe High School Principal Chad Speer said each year as the staff realizes the seniors will be leaving soon, they bond with them a little tighter.
Every year you say, “There will never be another class like this,” he said. But then another group of kids comes along who are all special in their own unique way.
Speer saw Rory McDaniel, who served as an office aide, in the hall during class so often that he dubbed her “the hall monitor” and eventually made her a badge with the title as a joke.
She said she wished she had thought to wear the badge on her gown at graduation.
Speer was sporting a white tie signed in various neon colors by members of the Class of 2021 when they were in 8th grade.
He recently remembered they had given it to him as a gift and dug it out to wear at their high school graduation.
He had even more signatures on his shaved head. For some reason the kids always want to sign his head, he said. And he loves it.
Valedictorian Lora Rose Buntin said she wanted to remind her classmates to appreciate the moment. And there was much joy as the students marked the beginning of their transition to adulthood.
“I feel old but so very proud,” Angela Cox said after watching her youngest son Gannon graduate. "I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
The students will go different directions as they head into the world.
Some like Gannon Cox and Evan Taylor plan to go to work.
Some like Jakob Remmington and Chance Stokes plan to get a technical education. Remmington said he will study at OSU IT and become a diesel mechanic. Stokes wants to be a firefighter like his dad Dusty.
Some, like McDaniel, plan to save money by attending a junior college before transferring to a 4-year university. She wants to study Early Childhood Education.
And others like Buntin will head straight to a university. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall and study food science.
No matter where they go in life, the students know they’ll be remembered and will always be a part of Glencoe High School.
As Speer said goodbye and wished his students good luck, he also reminded them to come back and visit. It’s something he means and something he looks forward to.
“I always tell them ‘Stop by when you can’ because eventually they stop stopping by,” he said. “So when they do you drop everything.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.