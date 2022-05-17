The 2022 Glencoe graduation was more than just graduation for those who attended. It was filled with heartfelt graduation speeches, tearful parents and students, and a special ceremony blended two cultures together on Saturday.
One of the Valedictorians, Tyler Reeves, teared up during his speech to thank his parents for everything they did to help him succeed.
“Mom, for all the times I forgot to thank you. For all the special things you do ... at times it may seem I’m ungrateful, I want to say, I truly hope you see nothing you have done has been forgotten,” he said. “Dad, my day one, my rock ... you have told me since I was little that you would always push me to be more successful than you. Although you set the bar a little high, I think I can still do it. No matter where I go in life, you will always be my number one. You have shaped me into the person I am today, and without your guidance, I’d be lost.”
Reeves wasn’t the only one who teared up at the graduation. When the graduates gave their friends and family flowers, many people shed tears, gave hugs, and shared smiles. After the graduates returned to their seats, Dennis Hopkins, a parent of one of the graduates, took everyone by surprise as he invited the parents to join him on the floor.
He told the parents he purchased flowers in honor of the future because Mother Earth never forgets a flower or the way a flower makes people smile and feel.
“Much like the young people here who are gonna go into the future ... your parents will hold onto your roots. You will always have their protection, their love, and they’re caring,” he said.
Hopkins’ wife and sister handed out one flower to each family to give to their graduating child. This is the first gratitude ceremony at Glencoe High School.
Gratitude ceremonyHopkins is a Sheyenne River Sioux tribal member who has spent the last four years preparing for the Sioux Gratitude Ceremony in Glencoe which lasted from May 10-14.
The ceremony is done in four parts. The first part is honoring combat and noncombat veterans. The second part is honoring the future, and Hopkins explained it as, “you saw where the students gave their parents flowers? Well, we turned it around, we had the parents come up and give their students a flower,” he said. “And that goes back to the Sioux belief of anything taken off this earth – which we call Grandmother Earth or Mother Earth – She remembers the color of that flower, she remembers how strong that flower was. and should never forget because when you pick it, she’s still holding on to the roots.”
The third part is honoring the past. Hopkins said they picked an elderly couple who could represent his parents and grandparents. They are wrapped in the star quilt – one of the highest honors.
“And that’s to honor our past, not forget where we came from,” he said.
And the last part is honoring the future, which is what the parents did when they gave flowers to their graduating child and the special lunch provided by Hopkins for the school administrators.
We’re honoring the people that taught our children, that guided our children ever since they were small,” he said.
The ceremony lasted several days and involved several gifts and meals being cooked to honor everyone. Even though the gifts came from Hopkins, it was to honor his son, so he said the gifts came from LowDog.
“This is an honor of our son, and it brings honor to him. and all we are doing as parents, as his brothers, his sisters, (and) his grandparents are supporting him. So, those gifts came from him, even though we’re the ones that were doing the ceremony. So that’s why we say it’s a gratitude ceremony,” he said. “We are grateful he achieved something. Because if you look back centuries ... the only way you could earn a feather was if you went to war. Or if you save someone’s life, they weren’t just giving away just because we’re Native, doesn’t mean you get one.”
Although many in attendance enjoyed partaking in the ceremony, Hopkins said he did receive pushback from other people in his life wondering why he was doing it.
“Glencoe opened the door for other Native families and I was the first one to step through,” he said.
Hopkins said this ceremony was unique, and he hopes it’s a tradition that other native families will partake in not only in Glencoe but at all schools.
“One day, someone’s going to say, ‘Hey, do you remember that Native family that lived here, what they did at our school?’
“So we imprinted lives, we made a difference. Even if it was just in one school, maybe another school will come up and say, ‘look what Glencoe did. Why don’t we do that? Let these families do this,’” he said. “Because it’s an honor for Native Americans to graduate and go on to college. Even if they don’t, at least, if you teach them right, they’re gonna be a good human being and that’s all we strive for.”
